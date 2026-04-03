Nigeria: Bon Set to Celebrate Excellence in Broadcast Media

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced that the much-anticipated second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The event is scheduled to be held at the NAF Conference Centre from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., bringing together key stakeholders in Nigeria's broadcast industry to celebrate outstanding achievements and promote professionalism in media practice.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards were originally endorsed at BON's 74th General Assembly held in Kano in 2021. Since its inception, the awards have aimed to recognise excellence and encourage high standards across radio and television broadcasting in the country.

According to BON, this year's edition follows months of preparation and a rigorous selection process. A total of 204 entries, reflecting broadcast performances from 2024, were received in response to a nationwide call for submissions.

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The Awards Selection Committee was chaired by Danladi Bako and included representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission, and other veteran broadcasters.

Winners will be announced across 24 categories, covering both radio and television. These include awards for Station of the Year, Reporter of the Year, Newscaster of the Year, and Producer of the Year, among others.

In addition to competitive categories, BON will honour several distinguished individuals for their lifetime contributions to broadcasting. Among the honourees are John Momoh, Yemi Farounbi, and Engr. Shyngle Wigwe, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority.

Other notable figures to be recognised include Abubakar Jijiwa, Hajia Sa'a Ibrahim, former Director-General of Abubakar Rimi Television and BON's first female chairman, and veteran broadcaster Bimbo Oloyede.

The ceremony will also feature posthumous awards for industry icons who made lasting impacts during their lifetimes.

These include Raymond Dokpesi, Timawus Mathias, Okokon Ndem, Anike Agbaje-Williams, and Patrick Ityohegh.

Additionally, recognition will be given to public officials for their support of the media industry, including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and state governors such as Bassey Otu, Dauda Lawal, and Uba Sani.

Corporate organisations will not be left out, as BON plans to honour institutions including DAAR Communications Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Desmins Broadcasting (DITV), and the Voice of Nigeria for their contributions to advancing broadcasting in the country.

The 2026 TNBA is expected to serve as a major platform for celebrating excellence, fostering innovation, and strengthening standards within Nigeria's broadcast media landscape.

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced that the much-anticipated second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The event is scheduled to be held at the NAF Conference Centre from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., bringing together key stakeholders in Nigeria's broadcast industry to celebrate outstanding achievements and promote professionalism in media practice.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards was originally endorsed at BON's 74th General Assembly held in Kano in 2021. Since its inception, the awards have aimed to recognise excellence and encourage high standards across radio and television broadcasting in the country.

According to BON, this year's edition follows months of preparation and a rigorous selection process. A total of 204 entries, reflecting broadcast performances from 2024, were received in response to a nationwide call for submissions.

The Awards Selection Committee was chaired by Danladi Bako and included representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission, and other veteran broadcasters.

Winners will be announced across 24 categories, covering both radio and television. These include awards for Station of the Year, Reporter of the Year, Newscaster of the Year, and Producer of the Year, among others.

In addition to competitive categories, BON will honour several distinguished individuals for their lifetime contributions to broadcasting.

Among the honourees are John Momoh, Yemi Farounbi, and Engr. Shyngle Wigwe, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority.

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Other notable figures to be recognised include Abubakar Jijiwa, Hajia Sa'a Ibrahim, former Director-General of Abubakar Rimi Television and BON's first female chairman, and veteran broadcaster Bimbo Oloyede.

The ceremony will also feature posthumous awards for industry icons who made lasting impacts during their lifetimes. These include Raymond Dokpesi, Timawus Mathias, Okokon Ndem, Anike Agbaje-Williams, and Patrick Ityohegh.

Additionally, recognition will be given to public officials for their support of the media industry, including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and state governors such as Bassey Otu, Dauda Lawal, and Uba Sani.

Corporate organisations will not be left out, as BON plans to honour institutions including DAAR Communications Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Desmins Broadcasting (DITV), and the Voice of Nigeria for their contributions to advancing broadcasting in the country.

The 2026 TNBA is expected to serve as a major platform for celebrating excellence, fostering innovation, and strengthening standards within Nigeria's broadcast media landscape.