Malawians Erupt Over Minister's Defence of Fuel Price Hike As Cost-of-Living Crisis Deepens

Malawians across the country have reacted with growing anger and frustration to remarks by Minister of Energy and Mining, Jean Mathanga, who has defended the recent 34 percent increase in fuel pump prices--a move that has already sent shockwaves through households and businesses struggling to stay afloat.

Presenting a statement on the energy situation in Parliament on Thursday, Mathanga argued that the government had no choice but to adjust fuel prices to reflect the true cost of importation, warning that any continued delay would have further distorted the economy and triggered unintended long-term consequences. She maintained that artificially suppressing prices creates a dangerous lag effect, where the eventual adjustment becomes even more severe and destabilizing.

According to the minister, failure to act decisively would have jeopardized fuel supply, potentially plunging the country into acute and prolonged shortages. She further revealed that delayed or deferred fuel price adjustments over the past four years have resulted in importers' arrears ballooning to a staggering K1.2 trillion--an economic burden she described as unsustainable and catastrophic if left unresolved.

But while government frames the hike as a necessary corrective measure, citizens and civil society organizations see it differently--less as economic prudence and more as a policy failure being offloaded onto an already overburdened population.

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The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) have come out strongly against the decision, calling for immediate intervention to shield ordinary Malawians from the escalating cost of living triggered by the fuel increase.

Speaking during a joint press briefing, HRDC Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa warned that the ripple effects of the fuel hike are already being felt across every sector of the economy, with transport costs rising, commodity prices surging, and small businesses teetering on the brink of collapse. He stressed that urgent, targeted measures are needed to cushion citizens from the economic shock.

Kaiyatsa sharply criticized the government's return to the Open Tender System for fuel procurement, arguing that while it is presented as a competitive model, it has historically created fertile ground for inflated pricing and exploitation. In his view, the current system benefits a narrow group of intermediaries while placing the financial burden squarely on ordinary Malawians.

"Malawians are paying the price for a procurement structure that enriches a few while impoverishing the nation," he said, capturing the growing public sentiment of injustice and economic exclusion.

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CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa echoed these concerns, urging government to urgently reconsider its approach by suspending some fuel-related levies and taxes, which significantly contribute to the final pump price. He also called for a return to the Government-to-Government (G2G) fuel procurement arrangement, arguing that it offers greater price stability and reduces dependence on costly intermediaries.

The two organizations warned that the recent adjustment by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), which pushed fuel prices up by approximately 34 percent, has intensified the already harsh economic environment, leaving many Malawians with impossible choices between basic needs.

As the debate intensifies, what is increasingly clear is that the fuel price hike has become more than just an economic adjustment--it has evolved into a flashpoint for broader frustrations over governance, accountability, and the rising cost of survival in Malawi.