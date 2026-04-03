Liberia: NPA Convenes High Level Rice Security Talks Amid Global Tensions

Monrovia — The National Port Authority of Liberia has convened a high-level consultative meeting with key stakeholders in the country's rice sector, as concerns intensify over the potential impact of rising geopolitical tensions on Liberia's food supply chain.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, brought together members of the Presidential Rice Committee, the Rice Importers Association of Liberia, the Food Authority, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the National Civil Society Council of Liberia.

Deliberations focused on the possible implications of the ongoing conflict between the Iran and the United States, particularly regarding the importation of rice and other essential commodities into Liberia.

The session was officially opened by Mr. Charles A. Minor, Chairman of the Rice Committee, who presided over the proceedings, while Hon. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority, moderated the discussions.

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The gathering highlighted the NPA's statutory responsibility to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods through the Freeport of Monrovia, especially during periods marked by global instability and uncertainty.

Providing further insight during the meeting, Dukuly emphasized the strategic importance of the port in sustaining national food security. He noted that the Freeport of Monrovia remains the primary entry point for bulk commodities, including rice, and warned that any disruption to global shipping lanes or fuel supply chains could have cascading effects on import-dependent economies like Liberia.

He stressed that the NPA is proactively engaging international shipping partners, logistics providers, and government agencies to anticipate and mitigate risks before they materialize into real supply shortages.

Dukuly further elaborated on the Authority's preparedness measures, outlining ongoing efforts to strengthen port efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround time, and enhance coordination among regulatory bodies operating within the port.

According to him, these steps are critical in ensuring that even under strained global conditions, Liberia's ports remain functional, responsive, and capable of handling increased demand or emergency shipments.

He added that contingency planning has been elevated, with scenario-based strategies being developed to respond to any sudden shocks in the global commodities market.

"At the National Port Authority, we are not waiting for a crisis to occur before acting, we are already implementing forward-looking strategies aimed at insulating Liberia from external shocks that could disrupt the steady supply of rice and other essential goods," Dukuly stated.

"Our focus is on maintaining operational resilience at the Freeport of Monrovia, while strengthening collaboration with both public and private stakeholders to ensure that supply chains remain intact despite the uncertainties unfolding globally."

Dukuly underscored the importance of unity among national institutions and private sector actors. "Food security is not the responsibility of one institution alone, it requires a coordinated national effort, where government agencies, importers, and civil society work in tandem to safeguard the interests of the Liberian people," he said.

"We must remain vigilant, adaptable, and committed to transparency, so that the public continues to have confidence in the systems that sustain their daily livelihoods."

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Representatives of the Rice Importers Association provided a cautiously optimistic assessment, indicating that current rice stocks in Liberia are sufficient to meet national demand for an extended period.

They emphasized that there has been no disruption to rice importation thus far, and that existing supply chain arrangements remain stable in the short term. While the update offered reassurance, participants collectively agreed on the necessity of sustained monitoring and timely intervention should conditions change.

The National Port Authority reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Liberia's trade and food security infrastructure. Authorities pledged continued collaboration with government ministries, agencies, and private sector stakeholders to identify, assess, and address any emerging threats to the supply of essential commodities.