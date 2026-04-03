Monrovia — Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has come in defense of newly nominated National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairman, Jonathan K. Weedor, amid mounting criticism from opposition figures and civil society actors.

Speaking Thursday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Minister Piah addressed concerns surrounding Weedor's alleged political ties, but stopped short of confirming or denying whether the nominee has had any affiliation with the ruling Unity Party.

According to the Minister, even if such affiliations existed, the expectation is that Weedor must sever those ties and act independently in the role.

"If we thought to appoint you and if it determines that you have political relationship, what is required is for you to let go of that relationship," Minister Piah said.

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Minister Piah emphasized that Liberia has precedent for appointing individuals with prior political connections who later demonstrated neutrality while serving in public office.

"I guess some of the people who had political relationships and were confirm is because those who had the authority to confirm them saw the evidences of their disengagement," he said.

Citing a specific example, the Minister pointed to former NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya, who once contested on the Unity Party ticket before leading the elections body.

Minister Piah said: "Jerome Korkoya for example ran on the Unity Party ticket in Bong County, he was made chairman of the elections commission, he disengaged with whatever connection he had with the Unity Party."

Minister Piah also referenced the 2023 general and presidential elections, noting that several commissioners faced accusations of partisan leanings but were nevertheless confirmed and oversaw an electoral process that resulted in a victory for the opposition.

"Even with all the concerns people had, that this other person ran in Rivercess, on this party ticket, how can you appoint them? Those same people conducted elections and the party people were accusing, the party lost," he said.

Defending Weedor's qualifications, the Minister stressed the importance of experience and urged critics not to undermine the nominee's reputation.

"That Board of Commissioners got seven persons who don't do the actual election works or play with data. So, if you have people who it is established that they got the experience with the case of Mr. Weedor, let's not damage people reputation," Minister Piah said.

He called on the public to allow the Liberian Senate to carry out its constitutional responsibility in reviewing the nomination.

"Give the Senate change to do their job because all of the other plenty things that we do are all unnecessary distractions," Minister Piah said.

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The nomination of Jonathan K. Weedor as head of the National Elections Commission continues to generate debate, with critics questioning his neutrality while supporters highlight his experience as a key qualification for the role.