Liberia: CDC Europe Chapter Urges Senate to Reject Weedor's Nomination As NEC Chairman

Monrovia — The Europe Chapter of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has called on the Liberian Senate to reject the nomination of Jonathan K. Weedor as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), citing concerns over partisanship and threats to the integrity of Liberia's institutions.

In a statement signed by Roland King, Secretary General of CDC Europe Chapter Brussels, Belgium said its position is not rooted in political rivalry but in what it described as "constitutional uprightness and institutional independence."

The group accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of contradicting his own 2022 commitment to ensuring a "competent and partisan-free NEC."

At the time, Boakai--then a presidential candidate--publicly criticized the Elections Commission and called for its restructuring over alleged bias.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"His decision to nominate one of his own campaign supporters to chair the Commission stands in direct contradiction to that commitment," the statement noted.

The CDC Europe Chapter referenced Mr. Weedor's conduct during the 2023 electoral process, alleging that he publicly aligned himself with claims of a first-round victory for the Unity Party--claims that contradicted the NEC's official position at the time.

The statement further linked Weedor's actions to those of former NEC Chairman James Fromoyan, who resigned in 2011 amid allegations of undermining the Commission's independence.

"A man who has so publicly demonstrated partisan bias...cannot be trusted to sit at the helm of the National Elections Commission," the group asserted.

The CDC Europe Chapter emphasized that Liberia's legal framework clearly mandates the independence of the NEC. It cited Article 89 of the Constitution, which establishes the Commission as an autonomous body and Article 90(a), which addresses conflicts of interest. It also referenced Section 2.5 of the Elections Law, which prohibits political affiliation among Commissioners.

"These provisions do not exist as decoration," the statement said. "They exist because the framers of the Constitution understood what happens when they are ignored."

Drawing from regional precedents, the group warned of the dangers posed by compromised electoral institutions. It cited reports from international bodies, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Amnesty International, documenting post-election violence across several African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia has already paid a generational price for political violence. No partisan appointment...is worth a single Liberian life," the statement emphasized.

The CDC Europe Chapter also raised alarm over Mr. Weedor's reported designation as Acting Chairman during the Senate's recess, warning that such a move grants him access to sensitive electoral materials prior to confirmation hearings.

"The powers of the chairmanship are already being exercised by a nominee whose neutrality is under serious question," the group cautioned.

Appealing directly to lawmakers, the CDC Europe Chapter urged senators to exercise their constitutional oversight role responsibly. "The confirmation power vested in the Senate exists precisely for moments like this," the statement read. "Reject this nomination. Protect the integrity of the Commission."

The group concluded by stressing that the credibility of Liberia's upcoming 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections will depend heavily on the independence and character of the NEC leadership.