Nigeria: Killing of Another Ebonyi Monarch Barbaric - Nwifuru

Governor of Ebonyi State Francis Nwifuru has described the murder of the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo community, Eze Josephat Ikegwu, as tragic and barbaric.

He condemned the killing of the monarch, saying it was a direct assault on the peace, unity and collective conscience of the state.

Nwifuru, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Dr. Monday Uzor, ordered the state's joint security architecture to immediately unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of the traditional ruler.

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"It is with a heart weighed down by grief and deep anguish that I condemn the gruesome and senseless murder of His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Josephat Ikegwu of Ishinkwo Community in Onicha Local Government Area," he said.

"This tragic and barbaric act is not only an attack on our revered traditional institution, but a direct assault on the peace, unity, and collective conscience of our dear Ebonyi state."

He condoled with the family of the late monarch even as he awaits further security briefings on the tragic matter.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late monarch, the good people of Ishinkwo Community, and the entire Onicha Local Government Area.

"Let me assure the people of Ebonyi State, particularly the Ishinkwo people of Onicha, that this administration will not fold its arms in the face of such evil.

"Government has already taken decisive and strategic actions to address the incessant killings and restore lasting peace across our state.

"Security agencies have been fully mobilised and directed to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," Nwifuru said.

While vowing no sacred cows, the governor insisted that No individual or group, no matter how highly placed or connected, will be spared if found culpable.

"The sanctity of human life remains non-negotiable under my watch. As a government guided by the People's Charter of Needs Agenda, we are resolute in our commitment to entrench peace, security, and social order as the bedrock of sustainable development.

"Without peace, there can be no progress, without security, there can be no future.

"I call on all stakeholders, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and even the security agencies to rise above divisions and work collectively to safeguard peace and social order in all parts of Ebonyi," Nwifuru stated.