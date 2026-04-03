Nigeria: Thank INEC for Timely Derecognition of Your Leaders - Keyamo Tells ADC

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its decision to derecognise factions of the party's leadership.

Keyamo made the remarks in a statement posted on X on Friday, following INEC's action affecting the leadership linked to Senator David Mark.

He argued that the situation facing the party is a legal issue rather than a political one.

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"The David Mark's faction of the ADC really think they can use emotional reasoning and blackmail to bluff their way out of a purely legal conundrum they brought upon themselves. Unfortunately for them, law does not admit of sentiment. Decisions are based on facts, evidence, and the interpretation of laws, rather than on sympathy, emotion or political considerations," he said.

Keyamo dismissed arguments about maintaining the status quo, insisting that the real issue is a pending legal challenge over the party's leadership.

"All those who are arguing about 'status quo ante bellum' are dispensing their time and energy chasing shadows and not the substance. This is because whether INEC recognises either faction for now is irrelevant: what is relevant is that there is a challenge regarding the take-over of the Party pending in court by a duly elected Deputy National Chairman," he stated.

He warned that the unresolved dispute could have serious implications for the party's participation in future elections.

"As long as that case remains in court, all the actions of either faction may end up being nugatory after the deadline for nominations of candidates by INEC. The implication is that the ADC may end up having no candidate for the election," Keyamo added.

The minister said INEC's decision should be seen as a warning rather than an attack on the party.

"Therefore, instead of vilifying INEC, the ADC should rather thank INEC for this timely action of de-recognising both factions before the close of the window for nominating candidates. It has duly forewarned the party of the danger ahead," he said.

He advised the party to either resolve its internal crisis, seek an accelerated court hearing, or explore alternative political options.

"It has opened a window for them to either find a new, risk-free platform or ask for accelerated hearing of the case in court, or politically settle the leadership question in the party quickly," he added.

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Keyamo also rejected claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or INEC was responsible for the crisis.

"To keep blaming imaginary opponents or INEC is purely mischievous: neither APC nor INEC prodded these grown adults and supposedly 'experienced' politicians to go and hijack an existing platform without sound legal advice," he said.

He concluded by reacting to the ADC's plan to proceed with its congresses despite INEC's stance.

"They say they will proceed with their congresses and convention despite INEC's decision and the ruling of the Court of Appeal. That is fine by us. Never interrupt your opponent when he is making a mistake," Keyamo said.