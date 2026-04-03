Liberia: Corrections Officer Arrested for Prison Drug Smuggling As Justice Ministry Confirms Ldea Custody

MONROVIA — A corrections officer at the Monrovia Central Prison has been arrested after he was caught allegedly smuggling a large quantity of marijuana into the facility, in a case fast becoming a test of accountability within Liberia's justice system.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest to The Liberian Investigator, stating that the suspect is currently in the custody of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Officer Emmanuel K. Larkpor, assigned to the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR), was apprehended early Wednesday at the prison's main gate during a routine security screening.

Authorities say security personnel discovered the narcotic substance concealed on his person as he attempted to report for duty.

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The arrest has exposed lingering vulnerabilities within Liberia's corrections system, particularly in contraband control, internal oversight, and staff integrity.

The incident has also triggered concern among prison staff and observers, amid claims that Larkpor had long been suspected of involvement in illicit activities but had repeatedly evaded disciplinary action.

"This raises serious questions about how long this may have been going on and who may have been aware," a source within the prison said on condition of anonymity. "It's difficult for many of us to believe this is his first time."

The handling of the case has further fueled controversy, with early reports suggesting delays in prosecution compared to previous incidents involving civilians and lower-ranking staff.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the case of dietician Oretha Sumo, who has reportedly remained in detention since October over similar allegations of smuggling controlled substances into the facility.

Critics argue that any perceived disparity in treatment could signal selective enforcement of the law.

Unconfirmed reports within corrections circles also allege that the delay may be linked to intervention from a senior official at the Ministry of Justice. While these claims remain unverified, they have heightened concerns about possible interference.

The development has created visible tension at the Monrovia Central Prison, with officers closely monitoring how authorities proceed.

Some staff warn that failure to act decisively could undermine discipline and embolden further breaches within the system.

"Accountability must be consistent and transparent," a legal analyst noted. "Any perception of protection or interference damages institutional credibility."

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The Ministry of Justice, through its Director of Press and Public Affairs, Jutonu Y. Kollie, confirmed the incident in a WhatsApp call late Thursday.

"I can confirm that one of our corrections officers was caught with some quantity of marijuana at the facility and has been formally turned over to the government's responsible security institution - the LDEA for further investigation," Kollie said.

In a follow-up message to The Liberian Investigator, he added: "Today, Officer Emmanuel K. Larkpor was allegedly caught with a plastic of marijuana during a routine search operation at the main gate of the Monrovia Central Prison. Officer Larkpor has been turned over to the LDEA for further investigation."

Kollie emphasized that the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation remains committed to ensuring drug-free prison facilities across the country.