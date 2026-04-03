Liberia: NEC Chair Nominee's Unity Party Link Was Consultancy--Not Political Membership

Growing public debate surrounding the neutrality of newly appointed National Elections Commission (NEC) Chair nominee, Jonathan K. Weedor, is being challenged by emerging evidence that portrays him not as a partisan actor in the 2023 elections, but as a professional election management consultant operating through an independent institution.

The Liberian Investigator has in its possession a well-researched and verified letter dated August 15, 2023, addressed to Mr. James M. Fromayan, Director General of the Center for Development and Election Management (CEDEM). The document, signed by Joseph Nyuma Boakai in his capacity as Standard Bearer of the Unity Party (UP)/Alliance, formally awarded consultancy services to CEDEM for the recruitment, training, and deployment of poll watchers and party agents ahead of Liberia's October 10, 2023 elections.

At the time of the consultancy, Weedor, the acting NEC chairman expected to assume the office of chairman of the Commission upon his confirmation was a private citizen whose professional expertise in elections management, and through his NGO (CEDEM) is said to have been advertised, seeking considerations from multiple political parties but was only considered and awarded the contract by the Unity Party.

Consultancy, Not Partisanship

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The letter explicitly outlines a professional engagement between the Unity Party Alliance and CEDEM, a registered and independent election consultancy firm. According to the document, CEDEM was contracted to "use its vast electoral experience" to support the party's election preparedness in 2023, functions that fall squarely within the domain of technical electoral assistance.

When contacted by The Liberian Investigator, Abdullai Kiatamba, a well known political analyst contacted argued that such arrangements are not unusual in competitive democracies, where political institutions often rely on independent experts and organizations to strengthen their operational capacity during elections.

According to Kiatamba, the public's view about the video remains politically charged, but the office of the President or through the Information Ministry should have provided clear and non-political information about the nominee in order to help the public understand the person coming to become chairman of the NEC ahead of the 2029 elections, which are expected to be hotly contested.

"Mr. Director General, on behalf of the UP/Alliance, we wish to award consultancy to CEDEM so that it may use its vast electoral experience to recruit, train, and deploy UP/Alliance Poll Watchers/Party Agents nationwide for the ensuing October 10, 2023, polls. CEDEM should also use the expertise of UP/Alliance technicians with knowledge in electioneering," Joseph Boakai, then standard bearer of the UP/Alliance noted in his letter to Weedor's elections management organization.

Boakai won the Presidential election against the incumbent President George Weah following the runoff polls.

For those who support Weedor's nomination, this professional relationship has been mischaracterized in recent public discourse. They point out that CEDEM had, prior to the 2023 elections, extended offers to provide similar services to multiple political actors, as well as international partners, including diplomatic missions such as the United States and Swedish embassies. "The fact that only one political alliance accepted their proposal does not transform a consultancy into political allegiance," one elections observer noted.

Timeline Raises Further Questions About Allegations

Further undermining claims of partisanship is the timeline of events. At the time the consultancy agreement was signed on August 15, 2023, Weedor was reportedly residing in Finland and was not physically present in Liberia. This detail has become central to rebutting claims that he actively participated in partisan political operations on the ground.

Associates argue that his role remained within the framework of professional advisory services rather than political mobilization.

Viral Recording Sparks Debate

The controversy intensified after a video clip circulated on social media, which critics claim suggests partisan involvement by Weedor and his associates. However, those familiar with the full recording say the clip has been selectively edited. In the complete version of the interview, conducted by a Ugandan journalist during the election period, both Weedor and CEDEM's Director General, James Fromayan, were directly asked whether they were members or partisans of the Unity Party. Both reportedly answered in the negative, maintaining that their engagement was strictly professional.

Kiatamba warned that partial recordings can easily distort public perception, especially in politically sensitive contexts such as electoral governance. "The nominee needs to come out to the public and speak on this issue. No one else can do the job of clearly explaining the actual details surrounding his involvement with the then opposition Unity Party that has returned to power by winning the 2023 elections," the political commentator said.

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Broader Implications for NEC Independence

The debate over Weedor's past professional engagements comes at a critical time for Liberia's democratic institutions. The NEC, constitutionally mandated to conduct and supervise elections, is expected to operate with the highest degree of independence, impartiality, and credibility. Experts in election administration note that prior experience working with political stakeholders does not automatically disqualify an individual from serving in an electoral management role--provided that such engagements were transparent, contractual, and non-partisan in nature.

Research shows that many election management professionals worldwide have experience consulting for governments, political parties, and international organizations. What matters, analysts say, is the ability to demonstrate neutrality, integrity, and adherence to the rule of law when entrusted with public office.