Nigeria: Foremost Nigeria Automotive Magazine Marks 30th Anniversary

Foremost Nigeria auto magazine, Motoring World, will mark its 30th Anniversary on June 4, 2026, with a grand celebration at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The milestone event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats, and innovators to honor three decades of impactful journalism, advocacy, and sectoral development.

Founded on June 12, 1996, as a syndicated radio magazine programme, Motoring World broke new ground in automotive broadcasting before expanding into print in 1998. Today, it is a multi-platform voice championing industry growth, modernization, and policy reform.

Beyond reporting, Motoring World has played a pivotal role in shaping regulatory frameworks, local content development, and industry standards.

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Femi Owoeye, Publisher/CEO, Motoring World Communications Limited, reflects: "Motoring World started with a simple vision: to give voice and structure to Nigeria's automotive industry. Over the years, we have gone beyond reporting to actively advocating for policies that support industry development, local production, and a more structured automotive ecosystem."

Highlights of the anniversary celebration include unveiling of a special 30th Anniversary edition of Motoring World magazine, celebrating the evolution, milestones and future of Nigeria's automotive sector. Distinguished industry contributors with 30 years of excellence will also be honored.

The event will feature a keynote lecture titled: "Reporting the Road Ahead: Automotive Journalism as a Catalyst for Nigeria's Auto Industry Development", emphasizing the vital role of media in shaping Nigeria's automotive landscape.

Expected attendees include the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwolethe Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, governors from Lagos and Ekiti States, transport commissioners and members of the diplomatic corps.

Owoeye added, "This anniversary is a tribute to resilience, partnerships, and the collective drive that has kept Nigeria's automotive industry moving forward. As we celebrate our journey and honor industry icons, we are setting the stage for the next chapter of mobility in Nigeria."

The 30th Anniversary promises a day of reflection, recognition, and renewed commitment to advancing Nigeria's automotive industry.