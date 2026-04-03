Nigeria: Ftan, Katsina Partner to Boost Cultural Tourism Through PPP

A new phase in tourism development may be underway in Katsina State as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria has pledged a strategic partnership with the state government to unlock and promote its cultural tourism potential.

The commitment followed a recent tour of the state by FTAN officials led by its National President, Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, at the invitation of Governor Umar Radda Dikko.

The visit coincided with the historic Hauwan Bariki and Sallah Durbar celebrations across Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils, offering the delegation first-hand insight into the state's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking during the visit, Badaki said the partnership would focus on identifying, developing and promoting Katsina's cultural tourism assets through a Public-Private Partnership model.

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He noted that the initiative is aimed at attracting private sector investment into tourism infrastructure, marketing and destination promotion, while supporting the state government's drive to diversify its economy.

The FTAN delegation included First Deputy President, Susan Akporiaye; Vice President, North West, El-Kabir Danfulani; and Executive Director of Katsina State History and Cultural Bureau, Kabir Masanawa, alongside over 16 tourism ambassadors.

During the engagement, the FTAN President presented strategic proposals to the governor, outlining practical areas of collaboration between the state and private sector stakeholders in harnessing tourism opportunities.

The visit also enabled the team to conduct on-the-spot assessments of key tourism sites and ongoing projects within the state, identifying areas where private investors can support development and promotion.

At the end of the tour, Governor Radda reiterated his administration's commitment to tourism growth and requested a formal re-presentation of the Tourism Icon Award 2025 earlier conferred on him at the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition.

The annual event, organised by FTAN in Abuja, serves as a major platform for promoting Nigeria's tourism potential and attracting both public and private sector investment.

Preparations are already underway for this year's edition of the forum, scheduled for July alongside FTAN's Annual General Meeting, with organisers promising an improved format and broader appeal.