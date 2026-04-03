Liberia: LDEA, Police Forge Strategic Partnership

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Liberia National Police (LNP) have intensified efforts to combat crime through a new era of cooperation, following a landmark strategic coordination meeting held Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the LDEA Headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The historic meeting brought together LDEA commanders and LNP Zone Commanders from Montserrado County, with the LNP delegation led by ACP Prince Cessell, Commander of the Montserrado Police detachment. The session was designed to deepen strategic operational coordination and promote seamless collaboration between the two security institutions.

In his opening remarks, LDEA Officer-in-Charge DCP Biago welcomed all participants, emphasizing unity and operational synergy between the agencies.

He stressed that both institutions share the same mission of protecting the Liberian people. DCP Biago also commended the deputy Officer-in-Charge for Operations, ACP Patrick Kormazu (U-702), and Ma'am Facia Carter (U-704) for organizing the initiative, calling for closer coordination with no room for competition.

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"The primary goal of this gathering is to foster collaboration and establish a closer communication platform to enhance information sharing," DCP Biago stated, highlighting the significance of coordinated efforts in maintaining public safety.

A key outcome of the meeting is that LDEA officers will now join LNP patrol teams in Montserrado County, marking the beginning of joint security operations. This partnership is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance intelligence gathering, and strengthen the fight against crime, particularly drug trafficking.

The LDEA also called on the public to continue assisting authorities in combating drug-related crimes by reporting suspicious activities through its dedicated hotlines.

"This historic collaboration reflects our commitment to a safer Liberia. Together, the LDEA and LNP are stronger, and the people of Montserrado County can expect more effective security operations," DCP Biago concluded.