Liberia: ANC Raises Red Flags Over Weedor's Nomination As NEC Chair, Urges Senate to Conduct 'Fearless and Transparent Scrutiny

Monrovia — The opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) has raised strong concerns over the nomination of Mr. Jonathan K. Weedor as Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), cautioning that the decision could undermine public confidence in Liberia's electoral system.

Earlier this week, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai nominated Weedor, a former NEC commissioner, to head the electoral body. In a statement, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana described the nominee as a seasoned professional with extensive experience in electoral administration, governance, and public service.

"Mr. Weedor brings to the position a wealth of experience in electoral administration, governance, and public service. He previously served as Commissioner of the National Elections Commission from 2004 to 2020, during which time he held key oversight responsibilities, including Human Resources, Finance, and Procurement," the statement noted.

However, the nomination has triggered mixed reactions across Liberia, with supporters highlighting his experience while critics question his political neutrality.

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In a press statement issued Thursday, the ANC, led by political leader Alexander B. Cummings, acknowledged Weedor's years of service but warned that his appointment must be approached with "serious caution." The party cited concerns about his independence, neutrality, and credibility.

Central to the ANC's position are allegations regarding Weedor's conduct during the 2023 general and presidential elections. The party referenced a widely circulated video in which Weedor was seen celebrating and prematurely declaring a first-round victory for the ruling Unity Party while reportedly acting as a campaign strategist--claims later contradicted by official NEC results.

The ANC also pointed to Weedor's alleged involvement, alongside former NEC Chairman James Fromoyan, in Unity Party campaign activities during the elections. The polls ultimately went to a runoff, where the Unity Party narrowly defeated the then-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

According to the ANC, these actions raise serious doubts about Weedor's ability to act impartially if confirmed as head of the NEC.

In the statement signed by its National Chairman Lafayette E. O. Gould, the party warned that Liberia's democracy remains fragile and cannot afford an electoral body perceived as politically compromised.

"Liberia's fragile democracy cannot afford an electoral body whose leadership is perceived--rightly or wrongly--as politically compromised," the statement said.

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The ANC emphasized that the NEC is one of the most critical institutions in the country, responsible for ensuring credible elections and safeguarding the legitimacy of elected governments. It cautioned that any perception of bias within the Commission could threaten national stability and increase the risk of electoral disputes.

Referencing the 1986 Constitution and the National Elections Law, the party stressed that NEC commissioners--particularly the chairperson--must meet the highest standards of integrity, neutrality, and independence.

While acknowledging the President's constitutional authority to nominate members of the Commission, the ANC urged that such power be exercised with "utmost sensitivity" to national confidence and democratic principles.

The party is now calling on the Liberian Senate to conduct what it described as a "thorough, fearless, and transparent" vetting process to ensure that the integrity of the electoral body is preserved.

It also appealed to opposition parties, civil society organizations, and democracy advocates to remain vigilant, emphasizing that the credibility of the NEC is a national concern rather than a partisan issue.

"The independence of the National Elections Commission is not a partisan issue--it is a national democratic imperative," the statement added.

The ANC concluded by reaffirming its commitment to defending democratic values and ensuring that Liberia continues to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.