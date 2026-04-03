Nigeria: 'Be Vocal in Supporting Tinubu,' Umahi Tells Southeast Leaders

The minister of works, Sen. David Umahi, has charged southeast leaders to be vocal in supporting President Bola Tinubu due to his love for their people.

Umahi made the call on Thursday in Enugu while inaugurating completed portions of the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway.

The minister charged the 'zone's political leader', Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, to galvanise the vocal support.

"All the governors of the zone are supporting the president, but we have to take the support down to the people.

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"They have to be enlightened on Tinubu's great works for us, and when we appreciate what he has done, he will do more.

"No matter what is being said about me, especially on social media, my mouth will not close in propagating the president's good works," he said.

He said that the people should be grateful to Tinubu because he had solved the hitherto problem of marginalisation faced by the zone.

"This is the first time we are having the minister of works position and two consecutive service chief positions.

"I thank our people for their support over rumours of my resignation as minister to contest the Senate.

"This shows they understand the importance of being the works minister, and I want them to extend such to Tinubu," he said.

Umahi urged southeast people to be strategic in voting during the 2027 elections, noting that no fewer than 80 per cent of their votes should be for Tinubu.

"The presidency is not given by foul language and mere talks but strategic engagement to be in the political reckoning.

"When we presently support a southwesterner, the people will support us when it is our turn to be president.

"Tinubu has intervened in several infrastructural projects and human uplifting policies across the southeast zone," he said. (NAN)