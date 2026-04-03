Nigeria: NSCDC Deploys 57,000 Personnel Nationwide to Secure Easter Celebrations

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps announced the deployment of over 57,000 personnel across the country ahead of the Easter celebrations, in a bid to strengthen security and ensure a peaceful holiday period.

Commandant-General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, approved the large-scale mobilisation, which would see officers, including specialised tactical units and intelligence operatives, stationed across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, said the nationwide operation was aimed at proactively addressing potential security threats while safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.

High-traffic locations, such as churches, shopping centres, parks, and recreational facilities are expected to witness heightened security presence, with both uniformed personnel and undercover operatives deployed for surveillance and rapid response.

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According to Babawale, Zonal Commanders, State Commandants, and Provosts of Colleges have been directed to take full charge of security coordination within their respective jurisdictions to ensure effective implementation of the strategy.

"Our goal is a seamless and secure Easter season," he stated, adding that the corps is working closely with other agencies to maintain public order.

He also called on parents and guardians to properly guide their children to prevent them from being used for activities capable of disrupting the peace.

Defence Chief Tasks Journalists on Truth, Unity as NUJ Seeks Commitment

Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, urged journalists to uphold truth and professionalism as vital instruments for national unity and security. Oluyede stressed that Nigeria's stability depended not only on military efforts but also on responsible information management.

Oluyede, who was represented at an Easter retreat organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, said the armed forces remained steadfast in defending the country despite persistent threats, expressing confidence that Nigeria would overcome its challenges.

He said the Easter message of resurrection reflected hope and renewal, stating that the country's current trials are temporary.

"Nigeria continues to confront complex security challenges, yet we remain resilient. Our experience shows that trials are not permanent and renewal is always possible when faith and unity prevail," he said.

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The defence chief reaffirmed the military's commitment to combating terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security threats, adding that the sacrifices of troops have helped restore normalcy in affected communities.

He emphasised that the media played a strategic role in national security, urging journalists to prioritise accuracy and avoid reports capable of inciting fear or division.

Oluyede stated, "In today's information age, security operations are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information domain. Accurate and responsible reporting strengthens national unity and builds public trust"

Earlier, Chairman of NUJ, FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, called on journalists to draw inspiration from the Easter message by renewing their commitment to truth, integrity, and professional excellence.

Ike acknowledged the pressures faced by media practitioners, including tight deadlines, risks associated with truth-telling, and societal expectations, but urged them to rise above these challenges.

She said, "Operating in the Federal Capital Territory places a unique responsibility on us. We are at the centre of national discourse. Our words carry weight, our reports influence decisions, and our integrity strengthens democracy."