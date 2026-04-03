Ghana: Asharami Ghana - Strengthening Clean Cooking for a Nation of More Than 35 Million People

When MT Asharami Ghana, an ultra-modern Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessel, was commissioned in Ulsan, South Korea, it marked a decisive moment in Sahara Group's long-term commitment to Africa's clean energy transition, and a practical intervention in Ghana's evolving energy needs, writes Uzoma Mba

For Ghana, a country with a population of more than 35 million people, access to reliable cooking fuel is increasingly central to public health, household stability and economic activity. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) now supports everyday cooking in homes, sustains roadside food businesses and small enterprises, and underpins catering across schools, hospitals and commercial institutions. As urbanisation and population growth continue to drive demand, the reliability of LPG supply has become a national priority rather than a sectoral concern.

With the prospects of ensuring clean cooking, healthier environments and economic growth and development, Asharami Ghana, the 40,000-cubic-metre dual-fuel LPG carrier secured for Sahara Group specifically for the Ghanaian market, carries huge hope in its sails.

Presidential Endorsement, a Nation's Clean Quest

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Asharami Ghana could not have had a better christening ceremony, as Ghana's President, John Mahama, was in Ulsan, South Korea, to witness the historic event. Mahama commended Sahara Group for working with and in Ghana to deliver sustainable solutions in the energy sector. Mahama reaffirmed his administration's commitment to expanding access to clean cooking fuels as a cornerstone of Ghana's energy and public health agenda. He noted that sustained investment in LPG infrastructure, spanning import capacity, storage and distribution, remains critical to reducing reliance on traditional fuels, improving health outcomes and supporting inclusive economic growth.

Built for Efficiency, Scale and Environmental Performance

Asharami Ghana is a mid-size gas carrier designed to transport LPG cargoes such as propane and butane safely and efficiently, while meeting stringent global environmental standards. Powered by a dual-fuel Liquid Gas Injection Propane (LGIP) engine, the vessel can operate on both conventional IMO-compliant fuels and LPG cargo as fuel. This enhances fuel flexibility, operational efficiency and reduces emissions.

Advanced emissions-control systems, including Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology, significantly lower emissions. These features reflect Sahara Group's broader approach to infrastructure investment: deploying assets that are fit for current demand and aligned with the environmental and regulatory expectations shaping the future of global energy logistics.

Why Shipping Is Critical to Ghana's LPG Market

In Ghana, imported LPG supplies a significant share of national consumption under the regulatory framework administered by the National Petroleum Authority. This means the availability of vessels, and the predictability of their schedules, directly affect supply to bottling plants, cylinder exchange points and retail outlets across the country.

Dedicated shipping capacity such as Asharami Ghana improves import reliability, reduces logistics bottlenecks and lowers exposure to vessel availability constraints. In practical terms, it helps ensure that households and businesses are not forced back to charcoal or firewood when supply disruptions occur.

This reliability is essential as Ghana pursues its clean cooking ambitions. Household LPG adoption currently stands at about 30 per cent, with national policy targeting 50 per cent adoption by 2030. Achieving this goal requires not only policy alignment, but infrastructure capable of supporting rising demand at scale.

From Ship to Shore: An Integrated Infrastructure Strategy

Asharami Ghana forms part of Sahara Group's integrated LPG infrastructure strategy spanning shipping, storage and downstream distribution.

In Ghana, this approach includes the development of a 6,000-metric-tonne LPG storage terminal in Tema, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026. The facility will strengthen the link between maritime imports and domestic distribution, supporting bottling plants and enhancing supply reliability as the country advances the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model, a key reform aimed at improving safety and access in the LPG sector.

Across Africa, Sahara Group is complementing its maritime investments with onshore LPG infrastructure developed in partnership with governments and national oil companies. These projects span Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Tanzania and Kenya, reinforcing a coordinated, regional approach to clean energy delivery.

A Growing Fleet for a Growing Market

With the commissioning of Asharami Ghana, Sahara Group's LPG carrier fleet has grown to six delivered vessels, bringing total delivered LPG shipping capacity to 202,000 cubic metres. Developed in collaboration with partners including WAGL Energy and NNPC Limited, the fleet reflects Sahara's long-standing approach to partnership-led growth.

Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group, says the energy and infrastructure conglomerate and its partners are already working on adding 270,000 cubic metres of capacity to the fleet by 2028. This bold move, in the words of Yaa Serwa Alifo, Managing Director, Asharami Ghana, "positions Sahara Group as a long-term player in regional and global LPG markets, capable of supporting sustained growth in African demand."

Impact Beyond Infrastructure: People and Livelihoods

For Ghana's population, LPG infrastructure translates into tangible outcomes. Cleaner cooking fuels reduce indoor air pollution, improve respiratory health, particularly for women and children, and ease environmental pressure from biomass fuel use.

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By strengthening the logistics that deliver LPG into the country, Asharami Ghana reinforces the supply backbone needed to serve a population of more than 35 million people, ensuring that as adoption grows, access can be sustained reliably and affordably. The vessel also enhances Ghana's role as a regional LPG logistics hub, supporting supply to neighbouring and landlocked West African markets.

A Forward-Looking Milestone

The commissioning of Asharami Ghana comes in a year when Sahara Group marks its 30th anniversary, guided by the Sahara Beyond XXX milestone. Rather than a retrospective celebration, the theme reflects forward momentum, reaffirming the Group's focus on building an enduring enterprise that balances commercial growth with social impact and environmental responsibility.

As Asharami Ghana sets sail, it carries more than LPG cargo. It signposts a hopeful transition to cleaner energy for a growing population, and the confidence that African-led infrastructure solutions, like this initiative by Sahara Group, can meet global standards while delivering real benefits at home.

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For Ghana's population, LPG infrastructure translates into tangible outcomes. Cleaner cooking fuels reduce indoor air pollution, improve respiratory health, particularly for women and children, and ease environmental pressure from biomass fuel use.