Nigeria: Team Nigeria Unveils Ambassadors for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially unveiled a list of distinguished Team Nigeria Ambassadors ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, reflecting the country's commitment to a strong and impactful outing at the global multi-sport event.

The list, as approved by the Commission, features prominent figures across sports administration, athlete representation, and corporate partnership. Amongst the delegation of ambassadors is Mallam Saleh Ahmadu, alongside respected stakeholderi including Dr. Amos Adamu, Chief Patrick Ekeji, Alhassan Yakmut, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

These experienced administrators previously served as Director General of the NSC, and thus, carry tremendous wealth of experience that will benefit Nigeria at the Games and beyond.

Also named are ex elite athletes and stakeholders such as Olympic medalist Daniel Igali, Blessing Oborodudu, Tajudeen Ogunbade, Khadijat Sulaiman, Victor Iroele, as well as a representative from Premium Trust Bank and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Wale Adeniyi.

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The appointment of these ambassadors underscores Nigeria's strategic approach to blending experience, technical expertise, and athlete representation in preparation for the Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2, 2026, bringing together over thousands of athletes from approximately 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

The Games will feature a streamlined programme of 10 sports, including athletics, swimming, boxing, cycling, and gymnastics, with full integration of para-sports, highlighting inclusivity and elite competition on a global stage.

The unveiling of Team Nigeria Ambassadors signals a renewed drive by the National Sports Commission to strengthen preparation, enhance athlete support systems, and boost Nigeria's global sporting presence.