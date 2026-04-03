Nigeria: NFF to Inaugurate Electoral, Appeals Committees Today

The Nigeria Football Federation will today inaugurate the Electoral Committee and Electoral Appeals Committee that were constituted at last week's Extraordinary General Assembly of the Federation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The inauguration, scheduled for the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, will be presided over by the President of NFF and President of WAFU B Zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, MON.

A total of 12 persons were appointed into the two committees, with seven of them to serve on the Electoral Committee and five to serve on the Electoral Appeals Committee. Out of the seven who will be on the Electoral Committee, five will be full members - including a chairperson, a vice chairperson and three ordinary members. Two persons will be alternates. Of the five persons on the Electoral Appeals Committee, three shall be full members while two will serve as alternates.

The Electoral Committee shall supervise the electoral process in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Statutes of the NFF (March 2026 edition) and of the Electoral Code (March 2026). It shall be responsible for all tasks relating to the organization, running and supervision of the elections to take place during the Congress.

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On the floor of the Extraordinary General Assembly in Yenagoa on Monday, 23rd March 2026, the following persons were appointed to serve in the two committees: Barr. Matthew Burkala, SAN; Hon. Justice C. J. Aneke; Mr. Emmanuel Dada Obafemi; Alhaji Babagoni Grema, Barr. Benjamin Sak; Mallam Bature Musa; Prof. Abdulmalik Awwal; Arinze Azubuike Anughere, Esq; Hon. (Dr) Akogun Olugbenga Omole; Abayomi Akin Omoyimi, Esq; Ayibaye Peter Great Temedie, Esq and; Ayi Ekpo Ukpayam.

Thursday's inauguration will signal that the two committees swing into action ahead of the elections into the NFF Executive Committee, which will hold in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday, 26th September 2026.