Nigeria: World Athletics Renews Okpekpe 10k Road Race Gold Label Status

World Athletics has officially renewed the Gold Label status of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, reaffirming its place among the world's elite road races and cementing its reputation as Africa's premier 10km road running event.

Since its inception in 2013, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has grown from a local dream in the hills of Edo State into a global spectacle.

In 2015, it became the first road race in West Africa to earn a World Athletics label, progressing from Bronze in 2015, to Silver in 2018, and finally achieving Gold in 2022.

The 11th edition of the race will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, and will hold the unique distinction of being the only Label road race scheduled worldwide on that day.

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This ensures that the global spotlight will once again shine on Nigeria, Edo State, and the rustic town of Okpekpe.

The race begins at Apana Road and winds through tarred roads and rolling hills before finishing in Okpekpe town, covering a distance of 10 kilometres, a true test of endurance and strength.

Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo holds the men's course record with a time of 28:28, while Kenya-born Kazakhstani, Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui set the women's record at 32:38, highlighting the world-class talent the event attracts year after year.

Beyond athletics, the Okpekpe race has become a cultural and economic showcase for Edo North Senatorial District.

Each edition transforms the town into a hub of commerce, tourism, and celebration, offering visitors a chance to experience not only the thrill of competition but also the rich hospitality and beauty of Edo State.

"The renewal of our Gold Label status is a testament to the standards we have set and maintained over the years. Okpekpe is not just a race; it is Africa's pride and Nigeria's gift to the world," said Zack Amodu, the director of organisation.

"On May 23rd, the hills of Edo will echo with the footsteps of champions, and history will once again be written," he added

With athlete registration already underway, anticipation is building for what promises to be the biggest edition yet.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics-accredited measurer.

Since 2013, it has consistently attracted elite athletes from across the globe while promoting tourism, investment, and cultural exchange in Edo State