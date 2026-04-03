Nigeria: NIMR's 400,000-Sample Biobank Set to Transform Disease Research

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, has unveiled its biobank housing over 400,000 biological samples as a major breakthrough capable of transforming disease research and strengthening Nigeria's response to local health challenges.

Disclosing this in Lagos during a meeting with a Chinese scientific delegation that visited the institute, the Director-General of the institute, Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa said the repository, built over years through research activities and collaborations, offers a rich pool of locally generated data critical for understanding disease patterns in Nigeria.

"If properly harnessed, the biobank will provide environment-specific data that can deepen our understanding of disease patterns and improve treatment outcomes," he said.

Obafunwa noted that NIMR is shifting focus beyond routine research to data-driven studies capable of influencing public health policies and driving innovation.

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While describing the facility as functional, he said there is an urgent need to strengthen technical capacity, data management systems, and analytical tools to maximise its full potential.

"This is an area where strategic collaboration will be highly beneficial," he added.

The NIMR boss also recalled the institute's frontline role during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in testing and supporting the national response through collaboration with health professionals and research institutions.

He further highlighted ongoing work in diagnostic kit development and clinical trials, backed by an active Institutional Review Board, IRB, to ensure strict adherence to ethical standards.

Despite the progress, Obafunwa identified key challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, absence of a fully centralised research complex, and delays in funding for critical laboratory expansion.

He also stressed the need to build local capacity in advanced research areas such as human genome sequencing, noting that dependence on foreign facilities continues to limit Nigeria's scientific growth.

"We need partnerships that will support technology transfer, build local expertise, and enable us generate solutions that are relevant to our population," he said.

The visit ended with both NIMR scientists and the Chinese delegation exploring opportunities for joint research, innovation, and long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria's research capacity and global competitiveness.