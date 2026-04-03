Nigeria: Navy Hands Over 3 Ghanaian Stowaways to Immigration in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, on Wednesday, handed over three suspected stowaways rescued from a merchant vessel, MT ANATOLIA, to the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in Lagos, as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal migration and strengthen maritime security.

The suspects, identified as Armah Peter, 26; Amisah Daniel, 22; and Amoh Michael, 25, all Ghanaian nationals, were discovered concealed in the rudder compartment of the vessel on Saturday, March 28, 2026, while it was berthed at Dangote Terminal, Lagos.

Handing over the suspects, Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, said the operation underscored the growing collaboration among security agencies to combat illegal migration and ensure safety within Nigeria's maritime domain.

He explained that the stowaways were safely evacuated from the vessel and transported to the naval base for preliminary investigation and profiling before being transferred to the NIS for further action.

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According to him, the Immigration Service would, after due judicial processes, facilitate their transfer to the Ghanaian Embassy.

"A stowaway is a person who conceals himself aboard a vessel with the intent of travelling illegally to another country without authorisation. This handover reflects the Navy's commitment to supporting inter-agency cooperation in addressing such security concerns," Adams-Aliu said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had travelled from Ghana to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where they reportedly engaged in fishing activities for about a year before attempting to migrate illegally to Europe.

Findings further showed that the trio gained access to the vessel's rudder compartment with the aid of a canoe before it departed Ivorian waters, stocking up on basic supplies including garri, sugar, water and biscuits.

One of the suspects, Daniel Amisah, said they embarked on the journey in search of better economic opportunities.

"We thought the vessel was going to Europe, maybe Britain, Canada or Spain. We stayed about five days onboard before we were discovered. I wanted to raise money for my sick mother's hospital bills," he said.

Another suspect, Amoh Michael, disclosed that lack of funds to process travel documents pushed them into the risky venture.

"We don't have money to make passports. Some of our friends used this route and succeeded. We didn't inform our families before leaving," he said.

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Also speaking, Armah Peter described the experience as dangerous and regrettable, warning others against attempting such journeys.

"Stowing away is very dangerous. I am disappointed. This is my first attempt, and I will advise others not to try it," he said.

The suspects were reportedly detected after they emerged from their hiding place, believing the vessel had reached their intended destination, prompting the crew to alert authorities.

The Navy reiterated its call on parents, guardians and community leaders across the West African sub-region to caution youths against engaging in illegal migration through maritime routes, noting the grave risks involved.

Commodore Adams-Aliu reaffirmed that NNS BEECROFT would continue to align with the strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to maintain a professional and motivated naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria's maritime interests and supporting internal security operations.