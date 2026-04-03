Nigeria: Police Rescue Abducted Three-Day-Old Baby in Nasarawa, Detain Suspects

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has successfully rescued a three-day-old abducted baby and arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.

SP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state stated this in a statement to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

The PPRO explained that on Sunday, March 29, at about 5:45am, a report of the abduction was received from one Aisha Basa, a 19-year-old resident of Ungwan Bako, Orange market, Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area.

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The mother stated that her husband, Abubakar Isah, a commercial tricycle (Keke Napep) rider, had travelled to Lagos for business about five months earlier.

"She reported that on Saturday, March 28 at about 11:50pm while she was asleep with her three-day-old baby in her house located at the outskirts of Unguwan Bawa, Orange Market, two unidentified men broke into the house, threatened her and abducted the baby to an unknown destination.

"Upon receipt of the report, Shettima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police directed detectives of Mararaba 'A' Division to immediately visit the scene, and ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

"Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives on April 3rd, 2026 at about 4:00am arrested two suspects," he added.

The police spokesperson further gave the details of the suspects as Furera Abdulrahman, 35 years, of Rugan Juli, and Sadiya Abdullahi, 39 years, of Unguwan Bako, Orange Market.

Nansel noted that the abducted baby boy was found in the possession of the suspects and was successfully rescued.

The police spokesperson further explained that during interrogation the suspects confessed to the crime and implicated an accomplice who is currently at large.

"The rescued baby was immediately taken to the Medical Centre, Mararaba, where he was examined by a medical doctor, certified to be in good health.

"The child has since been reunited with his parents after being discharged from the hospital," Nansel added.

He further said that the case is currently under investigation and would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for further discreet investigation upon completion of preliminary inquiries.

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The PPRO therefore reassured members of the public of the command's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station for necessary action.