Nigeria: Don't Deport Our Fleeing Members, Massob Begs Int'l Communities

The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has pleaded with the international community not to deport it's members seeking asylum in different countries of the world.

The group said that Biafrans are facing existential problems in their homeland, including persecutions, killings, arbitrary detentions, and victimization of members in Nigeria, hence their escape to foreign lands.

MASSOB rather asked the foreign nations to help protect its fleeing members and also intervene in the Biafra question in Nigeria to guarantee them freedom of association and expression other than repression.

In a statement it made available to newsmen, on Friday, MASSOB's National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson, noted that the non violent self- determination and pro-Biafra agitation movement has existed for more than 26 years without any criminal record or arms struggle.

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"As an advocacy group with a history of peaceful protests and demonstrations, we condemn the brutal actions of the Nigerian authorities against our members.

"We call on the international community, including the United Nations and other human rights organizations, to intervene and put a stop to the harassment and arrests of MASSOB members in Nigeria. We also appeal for global intervention on the harassment and arrest of members returning back to Nigeria.

"The rights of our members to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are being violated, and we urge the global community to take action to protect these fundamental human rights.

"MASSOB also appeals to foreign countries that have asylum-seeking MASSOB members to ensure their safety and not deport them back to Nigeria, where their lives may be at risk. We urge these countries to consider the grave dangers faced by our members in Nigeria and provide them with the protection they need.

"It is time for the world to stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Biafra and hold the Nigerian government accountable for its actions. MASSOB remains committed to the peaceful pursuit of Biafran self-determination and calls for an end to the persecution of our members."