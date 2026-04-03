Nigeria: Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Tackle Insecurity, Boost Economy in Easter Message

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his administration's commitment to tackling insecurity and stabilising the economy in his Friday Easter message.

Tinubu rejoiced with Nigerians at home and abroad, noting that Easter symbolises sacrifice, resilience, and the triumph of light over darkness.

"I rejoice with Nigerians as we celebrate Easter, which reminds us of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the redemptive power of salvation."

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He said the season resonated with Nigeria's current realities, as the nation navigated economic strain and persistent security challenges.

"This season speaks to our present situation as we confront economic strain and security challenges with determination and resolve."

Tinubu commended the armed forces for their sacrifices, noting their efforts in confronting threats to national security across the country.

"Our gallant men and women continue to make sacrifices, leaving their families to defend the nation against evil actors."

He acknowledged that in spite of ongoing efforts, security challenges persisted but assured Nigerians of intensified actions to address them.

"Challenges remain, but we are making resources available and forging partnerships to deal decisive blows to terrorists and bandits."

The president said that his administration was strengthening international cooperation to enhance Nigeria's capacity to combat insecurity.

"We have sought and are receiving assistance from outside our shores to improve our security operations."

Tinubu recalled his visit to Plateau on Thursday, where he commiserated with victims and reassured them of the government's commitment to restoring peace.

He said security chiefs had given strong assurances of progress, expressing optimism that ongoing efforts were already yielding results.

"Our security leaders have given strong assurances, and we are beginning to see breakthroughs in our efforts."

Tinubu urged citizens to support lawful efforts and promote unity, stressing that peace and collective responsibility were vital for national progress.

"No nation can thrive where fear prevails, and no progress can be sustained without peace."

He called on Nigerians to reject forces that threatened national stability and to act as one another's keeper.

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The president said ongoing economic reforms, though challenging, were necessary to achieve long-term prosperity for the country.

"These reforms are demanding but carefully designed to deliver shared prosperity for all Nigerians."

Tinubu stressed that meaningful transformation required sacrifice, noting that enduring progress was often achieved in difficult times.

He also urged political actors to adhere to the Electoral Act as the country gradually approaches another electoral cycle.

"The Electoral Act must guide our conduct as political actors, ensuring peace, stability, and credible democratic processes."

Tinubu emphasised the importance of responsible participation in democracy, noting that progress depended on informed and disciplined civic engagement.

"Democracy flourishes where responsibility, restraint, and informed participation prevail."

He expressed optimism about the economy, saying that available indicators suggested that the country was on the right path in spite of the prevailing challenges.

The president thanked Nigerians for their support and trust, pledging to continue working toward a safer, stronger, and more prosperous nation.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and contribute to national development in their various capacities.

"I enjoin you to keep the faith and contribute to the progress of our nation," Tinubu said.

He wished Christians a joyful Easter celebration and prayed for peace, unity, and prosperity across the country. (NAN)