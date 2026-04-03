Nigeria: NHRC Demands End to Killings, Urges FG to Prosecute Perpetrators

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive action to halt the wave of killings across the country, particularly the recent attacks in Jos.

Reacting to the incident, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, strongly condemned the killings, describing them as senseless and deeply disturbing.

He noted that the violence in Plateau State reflects a troubling pattern of attacks seen in other parts of the country, including Benue, Kaduna and Zamfara States, where innocent citizens have continued to lose their lives.

"We strongly condemn these senseless killings and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," Ojukwu said, stressing that the right to life must be protected at all times.

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The NHRC boss insisted that beyond condemnation, there must be immediate and concrete steps to end the violence and ensure accountability.

"Enough is enough. The government must act now to stop these atrocities and bring perpetrators to justice. The silence is deafening, and the lack of accountability is emboldening these attackers," he stated.

Ojukwu further urged security agencies to intensify efforts in safeguarding lives and property by deploying more personnel to affected communities to prevent further bloodshed.

He also called for thorough investigations into the attacks and the swift prosecution of those responsible, emphasizing that justice must not only be done but seen to be done as a deterrent.

The senior advocate highlighted the need to support victims and survivors, calling for adequate compensation, medical care and protection for vulnerable populations affected by the violence.

While commending the efforts of the Plateau State Government so far, he maintained that more must be done to address the crisis.

Ojukwu also stressed the importance of tackling the root causes of recurring violence, including poverty, inequality and hate speech, warning that failure to do so could lead to further instability.

"The NHRC will not relent in advocating for the protection of human rights in Nigeria. We demand justice for the victims and their families. The right to life is non-negotiable," he said.