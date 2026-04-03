Africa: Mólly Ephraim Academy - 10years of Empowering Africa's Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

3 April 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Mólly Ephraim Academy, an African entrepreneurship development academy founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Mólly Ephraim is driving affordable entrepreneurship education across Africa, and providing funding opportunities for early-stage entrepreneurs. Since launching out in March 2016, with her first program --PROJECT 1000, the academy has delivered programs and initiatives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals -- notably SDG 1 (no poverty).

The academy's flagship initiative, PROJECT 1000, offers an online and on-site entrepreneurship training program to young people. To date, the PROJECT 1000 program has trained over one thousand young people across African countries Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, and Togo, many of whom have gone on to launch and run their own businesses.

In addition to PROJECT 1000, the academy launched an annual Global Entrepreneurship Week outreach for secondary schools in 2024. The program targets teenagers with practical training and mentorship designed to spark entrepreneurial thinking at an early age. Mólly's first published book "The Teenage Entrepreneur" an inspirational guide that captures her own experience starting a business as a teenager, is distributed for free to students during the outreach.

"Mólly has long being committed to closing the unemployment and poverty gaps through entrepreneurship education. As written in her book "When entrepreneurship is taught at both secondary and tertiary education levels as part of the full curriculum in Africa, that would be a shift."

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Through targeted trainings, community partnerships, funding and a focus on measurable impact, Mólly Ephraim Academy aims to create a new generation of job creators who can transform local economies and contribute to sustainable development in Africa.

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