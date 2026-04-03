Nigeria: Bandits Strike Again in Kaduna, Abduct 7 Family Members

Bandits have abducted seven family members alongside three residents in Unguwar Sabon-Titi along Katari -Hayin Dam in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

A resident of Katari, Mr Markus Yakubu, confirmed the latest abduction to our reporter via phone on Friday morning.

He said it happened around 9;32 pm, on Thursday.

He said the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons invaded a compound and whisked away seven family members as well as three other residents from a neighbouring house.

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The resident said the bandits operated quietly without shooting but began releasing bullets after moving the victims out of the town.

"The bandits came in a large number and surrounded my neighbor's house before some of them entered the compound and whisked away people, who are all members of one family. They later proceeded to the next house and carried three people," he said.

According to him, the bandits could not shoot because the location of the house they invaded is very close to Katari DPO's house.

He, however, gave the names of the abducted eight families as as Jummai Amos, Barnabas Amos, Iko Amos, Baby Amos, Eunice Amos, Eshiwan Amos and Godwin Amos as well as three other neighbors who are Bagudu Damisa, Evelyn Damisa and Alfred Iriyo.

"Actually, the house of the DPO of Katari is close to the house the bandits attacked, which I believe is why they didn't shoot in order not to attract his attention," Yakubu said.

A community leader who preferred anonymity also confirmed the latest abduction to our reporter on phone.

He said he received a distress call from a resident about the attack and tried to reach out to security operatives in the area but their contact was not reachable.

"The very moment I received the call that bandits had invaded two houses at Unguwar Sabon-Titi, I quickly tried to reach out to security operatives but their numbers are not connecting," he said.

Our reporter learnt that some neighbors are trooping into the houses to sympathize with the families of the abducted victims on Friday morning.

A security source from the area also confirmed the abduction, saying security operatives were combing the forest to trace the location of the bandits to rescue the victims alive.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, DSP Hassan Mansur, did not pick calls or reply to text messages sent to his phone over the latest abduction.