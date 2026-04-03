Nigeria: Lenacapavir - a Welcome Development

editorial

The fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria got a boost with the introduction of twice-yearly injectable Lenacapavir (LEN) in eight states. The rollout, which will begin in Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is part of efforts to expand access to innovative HIV prevention options.

The rollout is supported by partners, including the Global Fund and the World Health Organisation, which recommended the drug globally in July 2025. Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the National HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STDs Control Programme (NASCP), Adebobola Bashorun, said programme data and stakeholder collaboration informed the rollout plan. The drug is not a cure but will complement existing prevention options, including oral pre-exposure prophylaxis and long-acting injectable cabotegravir.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, said while global trials suggest the drug is largely safe, there is insufficient evidence to support its use during pregnancy. "Even though LenPrEP is considered very safe based on global studies, it is not recommended for pregnant women. It is important to emphasise that this is a preventive intervention, not a treatment," she said.

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Unlike traditional HIV prevention pills that must be taken daily, it is administered once every six months, making it one of the longest-acting prevention options available. This is significant because adherence--the ability to take medication consistently--has long been a major challenge. Daily pills can be difficult to maintain due to stigma, forgetfulness, or limited access to healthcare.

With just two injections a year, Lenacapavir reduces that burden and could improve protection rates, supporting efforts to end HIV and AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said Nigeria was selected as one of nine early adopter countries by the Global Fund after expressing interest in March 2025. He noted that about 52,000 doses have been provided to support the introduction, with the first batch of 11,520 doses already delivered and preparations ongoing for national and facility-level rollout. The second tranche will come in May and the third in October 2026.

Salako said Lenacapavir is intended for HIV-negative individuals at substantial risk of infection, including people with HIV-positive partners, individuals with multiple partners, sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs.

Nigeria is home to approximately 1.9 to two million people living with HIV. The country has the second-largest HIV epidemic in the world, with a national prevalence of 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15-49. While the prevalence varies by region, it is highest in the South-South zone and among specific vulnerable populations.

While we welcome the introduction of this groundbreaking drug, we caution that it should not be seen as a licence for risky behaviour by members of the public, especially our youth. We encourage those at risk to take advantage of this opportunity and utilise this important intervention.

Nigeria, with its plethora of human and material resources, is certainly a fertile ground to carry out research to find a cure for a deadly disease that has continued to claim lives across the globe for decades.

It is time for more efforts by government and private organisations to localise the production of this injection under a licence from the patent holders. This will ensure mass production and its availability to the majority of Nigerians.

We note that many false starts were made in the past, with several people claiming to have the power to cure the disease but refusing to submit their claims for scientific analysis. Some were later discovered to be frauds. Even fraudulent non-governmental organisations have turned AIDS-related issues into a thriving business for personal gain.

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Meanwhile, we enjoin relevant bodies to continue the search for a home-grown cure for this deadly disease. This is important in view of the dwindling resources from the international community. Any success will not only benefit Nigeria but humanity as a whole. Nigeria should take the bull by the horns in finding a cure that will make the country less dependent on foreign donors and foreign aid.

Daily Trust also believes that while the country has made significant progress in its sustained campaign to enlighten the populace on HIV prevention and cure, as well as in reducing stigma against those living with the disease, more work remains. In this regard, we acknowledge the contributions of federal and state governments, as well as non-governmental organisations, and urge them to sustain the momentum to achieve zero new cases. To end AIDS by 2030, the importance of collaborative efforts cannot be overemphasised, meaning all sectors of society must contribute to the response.