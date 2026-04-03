Nigeria: FCT Residents Demand Take-Off of Kugbo, Mabushi Bus Terminals

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on Minister Nyesom Wike to fast-track necessary arrangements for the commencement of operations at taxi and bus terminals built in parts of the territory to ease transportation challenges.

Abuja Metro reports that the bus terminals in Kugbo, Mabushi and the Central Business District, though completed months ago, have yet to begin operations.

A resident of Nyanya, Audu Ali, expressed concern that despite the completion of the Kugbo Bus Terminal, it has remained non-operational.

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"We were happy when we saw the project nearing completion because we believed it would reduce the stress we go through daily. But till now, nothing is happening there," he said.

Another commuter, Mrs Grace Danjuma, who works in the city centre, said the delay has continued to worsen the hardship faced by workers living in satellite towns.

Similarly, a commercial driver, Mr Sani Mohammed, said the terminals would help regulate transport activities and improve safety.

"For us drivers, it will make things easier because there will be proper loading points. It will also reduce harassment by touts and make movement more organised," he said.

A trader in Karu, Mrs Ngozi Eze, said she expects the terminals to boost business activities in the area.

Recently, Wike had assured that the completed terminals would begin operations soon following approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Wike disclosed this in Abuja after inspecting some ongoing projects in the territory, including the Mabushi Bus Terminal access road.

He expressed satisfaction that President Bola Tinubu and the FEC had approved the management of the Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminals under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

He explained that although the terminals were completed and inaugurated in 2025, they could not commence operations earlier because their management required approval beyond the ministerial level.

"We had to go to the FEC, and now the management has been approved.

"The management team was with me today, and they are putting processes in place to ensure operations commence soon," he said.