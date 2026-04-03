Liberia: Citizens Demand Deeper Probe As LDEA Nets $1.18m and Drugs At Border

Several citizens in Monrovia have applauded the ongoing efforts of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) following the recent arrest of a Guinean national caught with a staggering US$1.18 million and a large quantity of drugs at the Sierra Leone border. However, they are now calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the case.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, citizen Archie Williams commended the LDEA for its continued crackdown on illegal drugs across Liberia and its borders.

He stressed the urgent need for authorities to investigate how the suspect managed to travel with such a large amount of money.

Williams expressed concern that the suspect may have been involved in similar activities in the past, urging the government not to treat the matter lightly or allow it to fade from public attention.

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He warned that failing to dig deeper into the case could undermine the fight against drug trafficking and financial crimes.

Mohammed S. Sackor said the LDEA under the current administration has stepped up efforts in combating drug-related activities.

He described the arrest as significant but emphasized that the government must go beyond the seizure and focus on uncovering the full network behind the operation.

According to him, issues such as money laundering could be contributing to economic challenges, including the scarcity of United States dollars in the country.

Sackor further called on authorities to empower the LDEA and ensure it operates independently, without interference, especially when dealing with individuals connected to powerful networks.

For his part, Mustapha Harmon described the act of carrying such a large sum of money across borders as a clear indication of money laundering.

He argued that the presence of both drugs and cash suggests an organized illegal business, urging the government to identify all individuals linked to the operation and take decisive legal action.

Harmon added that Liberia continues to struggle with drug abuse and financial crimes, stressing the need for stricter enforcement measures and stronger policies to address money laundering.

Razzak Kanneh praised the LDEA for what he described as an unprecedented level of drug interceptions in the country, particularly along the Guinea border.

He noted that the agency's intelligence appears to be effective in preventing harmful substances from reaching communities.

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However, Kanneh also pointed to enforcement gaps, noting that assets such as vehicles used in drug trafficking are not always confiscated.

He argued that such measures are necessary to deter future crimes and strengthen the rule of law.

Akoi Kesslley said the LDEA, under President Joseph Boakai, has become more proactive in its operations.

He praised the leadership of the current LDEA director but acknowledged internal challenges, including alleged misconduct by some individuals within the system.

Meanwhile, Leon Saydee underscored the importance of accountability in handling seized assets.

He suggested that funds recovered during such operations should be reported to an independent body to ensure transparency and proper oversight.

Saydee also referenced past cases where suspects were acquitted in court due to lack of evidence, yet their confiscated money was never returned.

He expressed hope that due process will be followed in the current case involving the Guinean national.