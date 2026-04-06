Liberia Wind Energy Project Gains Strong Stakeholder Support

Monrovia, Liberia - April 6, 2026 - A high-level virtual meeting held on April 1, 2026, brought together key stakeholders to discuss the proposed Wind energy project aimed at transforming Liberia's power sector.

The session, hosted via Zoom from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, convened representatives from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), project developers, financiers, and Government of Liberia institutions.

Participants included members of the LEC Board and senior management, as well as developers from CICER-SAS and ITS LLC, both operating under Mandé Energy Liberia. Key government stakeholders, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Investment Commission (NIC), were also in attendance, along with representation from Liberia's Consulate in New York.

The meeting focused on providing a comprehensive overview of the proposed wind energy project, covering its policy relevance, technical feasibility, financial structure, and the draft Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Stakeholders also engaged in a question-and-answer session and outlined next steps to move the project forward.

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Delivering the opening presentation, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo highlighted Liberia's commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 64 percent by 2035. He emphasized that transitioning away from fossil fuel dependency remains critical, with the energy sector playing a central role in achieving national climate goals.

On the technical side, Ousmane Sidibe explained that the project will utilize advanced vertical-axis wind turbine technology developed by Prosto.

The initiative is designed as a 200-megawatt renewable energy project to be implemented in phases, with an expected annual generation of approximately 665 gigawatt-hours and a capacity factor of 38 percent.

He noted that the technology is particularly suited to Liberia's conditions, as it performs efficiently even at low wind speeds.

Sidibe further positioned the project as a strategic solution to Liberia's energy challenges, including low electrification rates, heavy reliance on hydropower and diesel, high electricity costs, and seasonal supply shortages. He added that early power generation of 20 to 40 megawatts could be achieved within 6 to 8 months, with full completion targeted for the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

Presenting the financial framework, Thomas Quatlebaum confirmed that the project has secured a letter of intent valued at approximately $300 million.

He clarified that the initiative will be fully financed by private investors, with no upfront cost required from the Government of Liberia or LEC.

The draft PPA, he explained, proposes a 20-year agreement at a tariff of $0.11 per kilowatt-hour under a "take-and-pay" structure.

During the discussion session, LEC leadership raised questions about feasibility, financing obligations, and potential risks. In response, the developers reaffirmed the project's viability and emphasized that major risks would be covered by financiers, supported by an insurance package valued between $25 million and $30 million.

Additional insights were provided by the developer of the Prosto wind technology, who joined virtually from New Zealand. He highlighted the system's flexibility, including its ability to integrate with solar energy, operate in modular formats, and support both rural electrification and national grid expansion. He also emphasized plans to train Liberians in building and maintaining the systems, creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The Chair of the National Investment Commission, Jeff Blibo, expressed strong support for the initiative, noting Liberia's urgent need for reliable energy. Liberia's Consul General in New York, Thomas Kaydor, endorsed the project, describing it as aligned with national economic diplomacy goals and encouraging LEC to proceed with signing the PPA.

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In closing, the LEC Board Chair described the project as promising and reaffirmed the Board's commitment to advancing discussions.

The Managing Director of LEC, Mohammed Sheriff, noted that the meeting clarified key concerns and confirmed that the corporation will now review the draft PPA and provide technical input. He also requested a detailed implementation roadmap from the developers.

Next steps include the developers submitting the revised PPA timeline and project roadmap, followed by LEC's review and feedback process. Both parties will continue working collaboratively to finalize agreements and move toward implementation.

The meeting concluded in a constructive atmosphere, with stakeholders strongly aligned on the project's strategic importance.

The proposed wind energy initiative is expected to play a significant role in strengthening Liberia's energy security, reducing electricity costs, and supporting national climate objectives.