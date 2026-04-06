Liberia: Boakai Launches U.S.$60k Hearing Project to Tackle Ear Disorder in Liberia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai officially launched a US$60,000 Ear and Hearing Project at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) on April 2, 2026, aimed at addressing ear and hearing challenges among newborns and communities.

Addressing the program, President Boakai noted that the Rotary Club is a major partner of the government, emphasizing his awareness of the institution's capacity, even in times of crisis. He described the Club as an organization deeply involved in community initiatives through its programs.

He added that the Rotary Club not only fulfills its moral responsibility to give but also teaches people the importance of contributing to their society. The President expressed hope that the club would continue to support national efforts to educate young people on giving back to their communities.

"These are important contributions. I don't know when we will be able to send everybody abroad for treatment. Our efforts should be focused on building facilities here for our people, and we have committed ourselves to that," President Boakai stated.

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In further remarks, he praised the sacrifices of health workers amid challenges and stressed the government's commitment to improving the lives of all citizens, including medical practitioners, who, he said, have significant responsibilities. While appreciating the Rotary Club, he also thanked the JFK administration for the notable improvements at the facility.

The Liberian leader emphasized that not all will be able to leave the country to seek medical care abroad, noting that conditions are getting harder even abroad. He urged Liberians to remain committed to building the nation and to emulate the Rotary Club's example by working closely with communities.

The project is an initiative of the Rotary Club, in partnership with Church Aid Incorporated, and represents a significant step towards health care delivery.

The Rotary Club, in response, acknowledged the President's appreciation and recognition of their partnership, describing it as a testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose.

Earlier, Bishop Kortu Brown, Founder of Church Aid Incorporated, provided background on the initiative, highlighting the importance of screening newborn babies. He noted that some infants are born with hearing defects and that the instruments are helpful in addressing the problem. Ten hearing instrument specialists have been trained as part of the project.

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Also, the President of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, G. Gbassay Golee, described the initiative as a major advancement in health care delivery. He explained that the project will benefit both rural and urban counties, including Montserrado, Lofa, Bong, Bomi, Grand Bassa, and Margibi. He estimated the project's cost at US$60,000.