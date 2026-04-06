Nigeria: Factional ADC Chair Now Has Security, Moves Around Like a Governor - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says vested interests are responsible for the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa, Atiku alleged that as a result of its growing popularity, ADC had become a target.

He said regardless of the crisis, Nigerians still have faith in the party and have continued to show solidarity for it.

"So far, people from all states are still joining the party. Nothing has happened to suggest that Nigerians are withdrawing their support. Not at all," he said.

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Although he did not mention any name, Atiku said an official of the party, suspected to be Nafiu Bala, is enjoying unusual privileges suggestive of outside backing.

"What is happening is external interference. Some individuals have been bought over and used because certain interests have noticed that the party is gaining momentum by the day. They see this growth as a threat if it continues."

"How can someone who claimed to be the party chairman suddenly be provided with security, vehicles and a residence? It clearly points to outside influence. We have evidence. We know where he resides and we observe how he moves around, almost like a governor," he said.

He also questioned the factional chairman's movements since the crisis began.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, he has not travelled to his hometown. Why is he afraid?" he asked.

The crisis in the party reached its height when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed the names of David Mark, National Chairman, and Rauf Argebesola, National Secretary of the party, from its portal.

INEC based its action on the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Daily Trust reports that Nafiu Bala, factional chairman of the party, has been locked in a battle with Mark over control of the party.

Bala, who was Deputy National Vice Chairman of the ADC, had rejected the ratification of Mark as National Chairman, back in July.

He had said after the previous exco of the party resigned, he was supposed to take over as chairman.

He had headed to the court for an injunction to restrain Mark and others under his National Working Committee (NWC) to stop parading themselves as leaders of the party.

He also sought an order to ask INEC to recognise him as acting national chairman.

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Bala also sought an order to stop the commission from recognising or dealing with Mark's group as officials of the party.

The motion ex parte was heard on September 4, 2025, after which Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja granted his prayers and directed the respondents, including INEC, to show cause why the application should not be granted.

Mark had appealed the order on December 18, 2025, challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court, but the court of appeal dismissed the appeal on March 12, 2026, and issued preservatory orders.

Bala had filed another motion on September 15, 2025, seeking to restrain the ADC from holding any convention, congress, conference, or meeting, and to stop INEC from monitoring or recognising any such activities pending the determination of the suit.

Last week, INEC said it received multiple letters from solicitors to both parties, making competing claims to the party's leadership and issuing various demands.

In its resolutions, INEC said it would abide strictly by the orders of the court of appeal in handling the leadership dispute within the ADC.