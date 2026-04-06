Nigeria: Troops Deal Major Blow to Bandits, Kill Warlord's Son, Key Commanders

The biological son of bandits warlord, Ado Alieru, has been killed alongside 65 other bandits in a major operation launched by troops in Zamfara.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA had cracked down on the camp of the notorious bandits' leader in Munhayi forest of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara.

Spokesperson of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, confirmed the operation which he said took place last Saturday.

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Captain Adewusi said he could not ascertain the exact casualty, but stressed that many terrorists were neutralized during the attack.

He said, "I cannot speak on the number of bandits neutralized during the operation, but I can assure that, many of them lost their lives during last Saturday's attack."

"We will find out the number of casualties and will make it public soon".

However, on it its social media handles, the Nigerian Armed Forces said at least 65 bandits were neutralized, including Kachalla Iliya Sarki, son of notorious bandits kingpin, Ado Alieru.

The post read, "Despite Ado Alieru mobilizing roughly 300 bandits fighters riding motorcycles and reinforcements from other gangs, they were overwhelmed by military firepower and precision airstrikes.

"There were however casualties from the security personnel as seven vigilantes fighting alongside the troops lost their lives during the intense engagement."

The military expressed optimism that the death of Iliya Sarki, a feared commander responsible for kidnappings and rustling across three states, could severely disrupt the group's command structure.

Ado Alieru has reportedly fled to Yankuzu town while the troops are currently in pursuit to dismantle the remaining assailants.