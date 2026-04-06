Angola: Rain Kills Three People and Floods More Than Four Thousand Homes in Luanda

Luanda — Three people died and 4,180 houses were flooded in Luanda, as a result of the heavy rains that affected the province on Saturday, ANGOP learned.

According to the preliminary report of the Provincial Civil Protection and Fire Services of Luanda, on Sunday, two minors, aged 3 and 6, died from drowning in the municipality of Mulenvos, and an adult aged between 30 and 35, in the Cerâmica neighborhood, in Cacuaco.

The document highlights that the municipality most affected by the floods, which occurred from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, was Talatona, affecting around three thousand homes, in the neighborhoods of Honga, "Baghdá" (adjacent to the wet bridge), Kifica, "Dangereux" and "10 de Outubro", in the commune of Benfica, followed by Kilamba Kiaxi, with 1,100 homes affected.

Among the damage caused by the rains, there was also the fall of five trees, the overflow of two basins, the damage to two electricity stations and the flooding of several streets. CPM/ASS/DOJ