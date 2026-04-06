Angola: Heavy Rainfall Kills 14 and Injuries 10 People in Benguela Province

Lobito — Heavy rains in Benguela province have left at least 14 people dead, ten injured, and two missing since Saturday night. An official source told ANGOP that these figures are currently a provisional assessment as the situation develops across several municipalities.

The Civil Protection Service and Fire Department spokesman, David Candele, told ANGOP that 46 houses collapsed, 19 were damaged and several roads and neighborhoods were flooded.

According to the official, in Lobito two citizens lost their lives, one was injured and another is missing, as well as three houses collapsed and two were damaged.

In Baía Farta, one house collapsed and another was damaged, while in Cubal there were four injuries and one house collapsed, while in Benguela 40 houses collapsed and 15 were damaged.

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In the municipality of Navegantes, two deaths and widespread flooding were recorded, with a higher incidence in the Esperança and Bela Vista Baixa neighborhoods, due to the overflow of a ditch that cuts through the area.

In Catumbela, ten were killed and five injured, in addition to two collapsed houses.

There was also a minibus, belonging to a private beer company, which was immobilized in a ditch, with eight passengers on board, and was removed and repositioned safely by the fire brigade.

The spokesperson also informed that, in the municipality of Caimbambo, road traffic is banned up to Cubal, on EN 260, as a result of serious damage to 10 pillars that support a bridge, causing cracks and disconnection.

On the coastal strip, rainwater, along almost 30 kilometers of BR 100, in the Lobito/Benguela section, forced drivers to move at less than 40 kilometers per hour, in both directions.

This situation was caused by flooding in several sections, mainly due to lack of sewage along the route.

In some areas, light and heavy vehicles were forced to travel in the wrong direction and passersby were forced to walk in single file, some barefoot, due to a shortage of taxis.

On the other hand, children had fun in the middle of lakes, without taking into account the inherent risks.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts point to continued rain throughout this Sunday, in several parts of the province of Benguela.TC/CRB/DOJ