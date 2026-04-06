Angola: Over 100 Families Affected By Rain in Icolo E Bengo Province

Icolo and Bengo — At least 115 families were affected by the rains that fell on Saturday in the province of Icolo- e-Bengo, according to the Civil Protection and Fire Service.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, 23 infrastructures were also affected and a tree fell, in the central area of Zango 8.000, obstructing the access road to the Z18 building.

A similar situation of a tree falling occurred on Vovô Baião street, in the Sagres neighborhood, causing traffic disruption.

The note highlights the overflow of the retention basin in the Tchokwe neighborhood, disruptions in the movement of people and resources, at the exit of the km 30 market.

It is worth remembering that INAMET warned the population about the occurrence of intense rains during this period of April, which is why it asks that preventive measures be observed. NGS/AJQ/DOJ