Nigeria: 'I Won't Be Intimidated', Journalist Threatened By Wike Breaks Silence

Seun Okinbaloye, Channels Television anchor who has been in the news over the threat from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has broken his silence on the saga.

Wike has been facing a wave of criticism following a controversial comment in which he suggested he would have shot the television presenter over remarks made during a live broadcast.

The controversy stemmed from Wednesday's edition of Politics Today, where Okinbaloye expressed concern about Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

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He noted that competitive politics strengthens democracy, warning against a situation where only one dominant party remains viable.

Reacting during his monthly media chat, Wike accused the journalist of abandoning neutrality and taking sides.

"When I was watching Politics Today, Seun... If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him," Wike said. "You are an interviewer; you are now telling them your own views... which means you have already taken a position."

Although the minister later clarified that he had no intention of physical harm, the remark has continued to draw sharp reactions, particularly from press freedom advocates.

Reacting publicly for the first time since the matter gained traction, Okinbaloye said, "I have seen the comments suggesting that I could have been shot for doing my job on Politics Today right here on Channels Television. I sincerely want to thank civil society organisations, our viewers, for your love and your comments and your solidarity, both local and international organisations for your swift intervention and for lending your voices. Your support is deeply appreciated and reinforces our collective commitment to truth and accountability."

The anchor repeated what he said on the show that attracted the threat, insisting that democracy could be undermined if dissenting voices were silenced.

"Our democracy is in danger if we allow one way traffic in balloting. This is not a warning to the opposition or the ruling party, but to all Nigerians who believe in the development of our nation. I acknowledge that Channels Television has taken steps to address this matter and I know the ongoing reassurance from the Department of State Services regarding safety. I also received a call from the Honourable Minister who clarified that the intention was not as conveyed. While that is noted, it is important to note that violent rhetoric or suggestive threats are never appropriate responses to dissent in a democratic society.

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"At a time like this, particularly during election season, clear and consistent assurances of safety are critical. We must not create an environment where such statements can be exploited by those with harmful intentions.

"Let me be clear, I'm not afraid, and I will never be intimidated; journalism "grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power.

"We may disagree and as humans, we may err, but we must never descend into hostility or harm. I will continue to do what I love, asking the necessary questions, holding power to account in the interest of Nigeria. If that commitment comes at a cost, so be it."