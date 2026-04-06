Nigeria: Resident Doctors to Begin Nationwide Strike Tuesday

NARD said its members would embark on a total and comprehensive industrial action beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to commence a nationwide strike, citing the federal government's decision to suspend the implementation of the Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and failure to meet longstanding financial obligations to its members.

The decision was disclosed in a communiqué issued at the end of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday, 4 April.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, NARD described the government's decision on the PAT as "unfortunate" and a significant setback to efforts to improve the welfare of resident doctors.

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NARD said its members would embark on a "total and comprehensive industrial action" beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

Demands

The association outlined some demands it expects the federal government to address as a condition for suspending the strike.

These include the immediate reversal of the decision to discontinue the PAT from April 2026, payment of promotion and salary arrears owed to doctors in affected centres, and the prompt conclusion of the process for disbursing the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

It also demanded the immediate payment of outstanding arrears of the professional allowance, which it said had accumulated over a period of 19 months.

The association urged its members to stand together in opposing the injustice and to ensure the matter is pursued to a proper conclusion.

Recurring dispute

The planned strike adds to a series of industrial actions that have disrupted Nigeria's public health sector in recent years.

Last year, the association embarked on a nationwide strike that lasted 29 days before it was suspended following negotiations with the federal government.

Earlier this year, they again embarked on another industrial action over delayed salaries and arrears, highlighting the persistent disputes over allowances and remuneration.

PREMIUM TIMES reporting shows that patients are often the hardest hit during these strikes, with public hospitals forced to scale down services, surgeries postponed, and critical care disrupted.