Nigeria: Two Killed in Katsina As Dispute Over Garri Escalates Into Mob Violence

The Katsina State Police Command said it has arrested four suspects in connection with the mob killing.

Two men were killed in Kokami Village, Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State, after a dispute over the purchase of garri and sachet water escalated into deadly violence.

The incident, which occurred on 4 April, involved Ibrahim Auwal and a trader identified as Joe, also known as K.C. Jones.

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The disagreement turned violent when Mr Jones allegedly stabbed Mr Auwal during an altercation at his shop. Mr Auwal was rushed to Abdullahi Makama Hospital in Dabai, where he was later confirmed dead.

His death triggered a reprisal attack, as some youths in the community reportedly mobilised, attacked Mr Jones, killed him, and set his body ablaze along a nearby highway.

Police arrest suspects

The Katsina State Police Command said it has arrested four suspects in connection with the mob killing.

In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said officers responded promptly to the incident and restored calm in the area.

"The suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing," he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Fage, condemned the violence and urged residents to report disputes to security agencies rather than resort to mob action.

Government condemns killings

The Katsina State Government also condemned the incident, describing it as "deeply unfortunate and unacceptable."

In a statement, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu'azu, said the violence stemmed from a personal dispute and should not be misinterpreted as an ethnic or religious conflict.

"No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. All those involved will be brought to justice," he said.

Mr Mu'azu added that security personnel have been deployed to the area, with joint patrols ongoing to maintain peace.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, according to the statement, commiserated with the families of the victims and urged community leaders to promote peace.