Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Vows to Support Whoever Emerges ADC Presidential Candidate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged to support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election, stressing his commitment to party unity.

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa radio shared on Saturday, Atiku said all aspirants would rally behind the eventual ADC flag-bearer.

"We will support and endorse whoever emerges as the flag bearer. How many are we, three or four? In the PDP, more than ten of us contested," he said.

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He also highlighted what he described as the ADC's growing appeal among young people, noting that the party has created opportunities for youth and women to participate actively in politics.

"The youths have taken over the party. Most of those seeking elective positions, from councillor to state assembly, national assembly and House of Representatives, are young people. We have always said our party belongs to the youth and women. Our role is to create the opportunity and hand it over to them," he stated.

On whether he would support a younger presidential candidate, Atiku responded affirmatively: "Yes, why not?"

The former vice president dismissed concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could weaken the party following the de-recognition of David Mark-led faction of ADC, insisting that the party continued to gain momentum nationwide.

He alleged that powerful interests were behind the party's internal challenges, attributing the situation to its rising popularity.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Atiku said, "Allah has done everything for me. I have brought my sons and grandchildren home. What will be their future and that of their children?"

He expressed confidence that Nigerians were increasingly demanding change in the face of economic hardship and insecurity.

"We are confident that Nigerians are yearning for change. They are ready for it. They are being pushed to the wall and are prepared to do even more than they did in the previous elections," he said.

Atiku linked the worsening insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, to youth unemployment and poor access to education.

"Insecurity is more severe in the northern states, largely due to youth unemployment and lack of access to education. When you go round the region, you see that education is not receiving the attention it deserves. It has been relegated."

"Governments have not ensured that children enrol in school, and even when they graduate, there are no jobs or business opportunities. I have never witnessed a period like this in Nigeria," he added.

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He further accused the current government of failing to tackle corruption effectively.

"There is also embezzlement on the part of the government, and corruption is rampant. The government has turned a blind eye because it is involved," he alleged.