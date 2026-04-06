Nigeria: IGP Orders Disciplinary Action Over Viral Videos of Police Harassment in Lagos

Viral videos showing alleged harassment and assault by police officers in parts of Lagos State has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to order an immediate investigation into the incident.

The disturbing clips, reportedly recorded in Satellite Town and Abule-Ado areas of Lagos on April 4, 2026, captured scenes where routine Police stop-and-search operations escalated into aggressive encounters between officers and civilians.

In one of the videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) by social media influencer, Oyindamola, officers were seen accosting two young men, with one allegedly slapped by a plainclothe operative before both victims were beaten.

Reacting to the incident, the influencer wrote: "Please, guys!!! Make these unprofessional policemen popular and tag any handle you can!! See intimidation, see harassment, see insults!! Nigerian police are so unprofessional broooo!!! The guys didn't even do anything... I'm so angry man."

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One of the victims, Abisoye Omotosho, who identified himself as an artist, narrated his ordeal, stating that he and his friend were stopped while riding a motorcycle and they initially cooperated with the Police officers.

"I really hope this video goes viral and the Nigerian Police Force sees this and do something about it. This happened in Abule-Ado, Lagos. Me and my guy were on a bike when four officers stopped us. We came down peacefully, no issues at all," he said.

He explained that the situation took a violent turn after a man, later identified as a police officer in plain clothes, suddenly slapped him.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, one man came from behind and slapped me. Even the officer checking my phone was shocked and asked what just happened," he added.

Omotosho said the assault escalated after he reacted in anger, noting that the officers then descended on him and his friend.

"Next thing, all of them started beating us. It was bad. My guy's face even got swollen. They then threatened to take us to the station," he said.

According to him, the officers later abandoned them under a bridge after allegedly becoming apprehensive.

"Instead of taking us to the station, they drove us to a bridge, dropped us there, and told us to go," he stated.

In a swift response, the Nigeria Police Force, through its Complaint Response Unit, confirmed that the officers involved had been identified.

The unit disclosed on its official X handle that the IGP had directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Satellite Town to produce the officers in Abuja for disciplinary action.

"The Inspector-General of Police has directed that the DPO Satellite Town in Lagos bring the policemen involved to Abuja on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, for disciplinary action," the statement read.

The police further assured the public of its commitment to accountability.

"Dear members of the public, the policemen in the viral video have been identified and appropriate disciplinary actions await them accordingly. We seek your support and trust as we fight impunity to a standstill," it added.

The authorities also requested additional details from the victims to aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited concerns over police harassment, brutality and extortion, particularly along the Festac-Satellite corridor in Lago State, where residents had long complained of misconduct during stop-and-search operations.

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Reacting to the development on X, @Lolde11 said, the incident reflected a wider pattern of abuse.

"This is not new to us. Many times, they stop us and demand money even when our papers are complete. If you refuse, they threaten you or delay you for hours," he said.

Similarly, another user @SydneyEze, lamented what he described as routine intimidation by some officers.

"We are tired of the harassment. Young people are always targeted because they carry phones or look 'suspicious'. It has to stop. The police should protect us, not intimidate us," she stated.

Meanwhile, as the public backlash continued to mount, many Nigerians on social media have called for transparent disciplinary measures and broader reforms within the police system to address recurring allegations of misconduct.