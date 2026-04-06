Nigeria: ADC Claims Over 500,000 Nigerians Joined Its Fold After INEC Delisted Mark-Led Exco

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said over 500,000 Nigerians joined its fold between April 1 when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delisted Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as national chairman and national secretary of the ADC.

The national publicity secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said this on his X handle.

In a post on Sunday, Abdullahi wrote "Between 7:00 PM on April 1st, when

@inecnigeria released its statement, and 5:00 PM today, over half a million (500,000) new Nigerians have joined the ADC."

In an earlier post on 2 Apr, he wrote, "Between 7:00 PM last night when the INEC Statement came out, and 7:00 AM this morning, over 40,000 people have registered to join ADC."

End.