Nigeria: Blessing CEO Goes Dark On Instagram Following Heated Medical Grill Over Cancer Claim

Controversial relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has deactivated her Instagram account following a high-stakes televised encounter with a medical expert that reportedly exposed inconsistencies in her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

The deactivation comes at the height of a week-long saga that began when the influencer solicited public donations for life-saving surgery. While she initially shared videos of herself in tears and shaving her head, the narrative shifted dramatically after a medical doctor joined a live broadcast to scrutinise the details of her diagnosis.

During the intense questioning, the medical professional pointed out several medical impossibilities regarding the "stage 4" status she had described, as well as discrepancies in the laboratory documents she presented to her followers. Observers noted that the Blessing CEO struggled to provide coherent clinical details, eventually pivoting to a defence focused on personal privacy.

The backlash intensified when billionaire donor Oil Money and other contributors issued legal ultimatums demanding refunds of millions of naira, alleging that the fundraiser was built on false pretences. Additionally, a woman identified as Deborah Mbara publicly accused the influencer of "cloning" her own medical reports to facilitate the appeal.

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As of Sunday evening, searches for her verified handle returned a "User Not Found" message, suggesting the embattled influencer has opted for a digital hiatus amidst the mounting legal threats and public outcry.