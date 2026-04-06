Nigeria: Amnesty International Demands Probe of Military Over 14-Yr-Old Girl's Killing By Stray Bullet in Borno

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International (AI), has called on the federal government of Nigeria to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged reckless use of firearms by military personnel, which led to the death of a 14-year-old girl in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The organisation made the call in a statement shared on its verified Facebook page on Sunday, following the tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, April 4.

"The 14-years-old secondary school student was killed on Saturday 4 April after being hit by a stray bullet while inside her home," the statement read.

According to Amnesty International, the fatal shot was said to have been fired by military personnel engaged in celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony held at a nearby event centre in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

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A family friend of the deceased recounted the circumstances surrounding the incident, describing it as both heartbreaking and avoidable.

"She (the deceased) lived in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) quarters with her family and was inside her home when the tragedy occurred. She had just finished applying henna for her mother and herself, joyfully preparing for a family wedding scheduled for that same day," the source said.

The victim was buried on Sunday morning at the Maiduguri cemetery, as grief-stricken family members and friends continued to demand answers over what they described as a preventable loss.

The organisation stressed the need for accountability, urging authorities to ensure justice is served.

"The Nigerian authorities must investigate the reckless use of firearms by the military that led to the killing of the girl," the organisation stated.

It further called for a "transparent, impartial and effective investigation of the incident to safeguard lives and ensure justice."