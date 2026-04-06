Nigeria: Security Chiefs Condemn Ethnic Scapegoating, Demand Immediate Govt Action On Peace

In a bold showdown against divisive security narratives, top Nigerian security experts from Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) and the Whiteink Institute for Strategy Education and Research (WISER) wrapped up a high-stakes two-day conference at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja, blasting ethnic profiling as a ticking time bomb for national unity.

The gathering, backed by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's (UK-FCDO) SPRiNG programme, pulled no punches.

It united heavyweights including Maj. Gen. A.G. Laka (National Coordinator, NCTC), Information Minister Mohammed Idris, Women Affairs Minister Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Senate security committee chairs Senators Yahaya Abdullahi and Abdulaziz Musa Yar'adua, and diplomats from Rwanda and Angola.

Speaking at the close of the conference, Founder and President of WISER, Brig. Gen. Saleh Bala and the Managing Director of BSIL, Dr. Kabir Adamu, jointly stated that the initiative was designed to confront harmful narratives that undermine national unity and effective security operations. "Flawed narratives and lazy categorisations often equate specific cultural identities with threats.

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"The way we describe threats has real consequences. It can either promote understanding and trust or deepen division and suspicion. We must choose a language that supports peacebuilding and respects

human dignity," they added.

"They called for a shift to precise, dignity-respecting language in operations and media.

"Participants at the over six gruelling sessions dissected identity-based violence roots, legal pitfalls of sloppy terminology, media's role in stoking conflicts, and how mislabeling armed groups sabotages missions.

Two powerhouse deliverables: an Anti-Ethnic Stereotyping and Profiling Toolkit and a National Policy Brief to arm security forces, journalists, and policymakers with non-stigmatising, effective communication strategies.

Dr. Adamu hailed it as a "critical step" toward inclusive security, while Brig. Gen. Bala issued a fiery call: Federal and state governments, ECOWAS, civil society, and partners must own these recommendations--now--especially with 2027 elections looming.

According to Dr Adamu, a key outcome of the conference is the development of two major policy tools. "We are producing an Anti-ethnic Stereotyping and Profiling Toolkit and a National Policy Brief. These documents will provide clear guidance for security agencies, the media, and policymakers on the use of non-stigmatising and operationally effective language," he said.

He described the conference as a critical step towards building a more inclusive approach to security in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

"By addressing the issue of harmful labelling, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive, proactive, and people-centred security framework," he stated.

"These aren't just papers; they're living frameworks to rebuild trust," Adamu stressed.

Backed by the NCTC, Ministry of Information, and Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, the conference signals zero tolerance for rhetoric that erodes cohesion.

It also benefited from strong institutional partnerships with the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

Brig. Gen. Bala also called on governments, regional bodies, and stakeholders to support the implementation of the conference outcomes.

"We urge the Federal Government, state governments, ECOWAS, civil society organisations, and development partners to take ownership of these recommendations and extend them across subnational levels, especially as we approach the 2027 elections," he said.

He added that the finalised toolkit and policy brief will be submitted to relevant institutions to serve as practical guides for improving security communication and strengthening national cohesion.

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"Our goal is to ensure that these tools are not just documents, but living frameworks that guide how we communicate, how we act, and how we build trust across communities," Dr Adamu concluded.

Those in attendance included; Maj. Gen. A.G Laka, National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

There were the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yaradua, the Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Ambassador of Rwanda to Nigeria, H.E Moses Rugema, Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria, H.E Dr. Jose Bamoquina Zau, team leader, UKHC SPRING, Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo and Conflict Adviser/Governance and Stability Block, FCDO, Pirmah Rimdans.