Nigeria: Troops Kill Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists in Foiled Attack in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralised scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in foiled attacks in various communities of Borno State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, on Sunday.

The statement reads: "In sustained offensive operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) recorded significant successes, including the neutralisation of insurgents, arrest of suspects and disruption of logistics networks across the theatre of OPHK between 31 March and 4 April 2026.

"In a major operational breakthrough, troops of OPHK under Sector 2, deployed at Geidam, in conjunction with operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), acting on credible intelligence, engaged terrorist logistics suppliers near Geidam.

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"Following a fierce encounter, three terrorists were neutralised while a logistics-laden vehicle was disabled. Recovered items included food supplies, mobile phones and other materials intended for terrorist camps.

"Similarly, troops of OPHK successfully ambushed terrorists attempting to emplace Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Konduga-Kawuri axis.

"The troops engaged the insurgents with decisive firepower, triggering an explosion that neutralised two terrorists.

"Weapons and ammunition were recovered during exploitation. In continuation of counter-IED operations, troops have discovered and safely detonated an IED planted along the Ngoshe-Pulka road, thereby preventing potential casualties and ensuring safe movement along the route.

"Troops also recorded notable successes in counter-terrorism operations in Adamawa State.

"In Mubi North Local Government Area, troops of OPHK under Sector 4, in conjunction with local hunters, conducted an offensive operation, leading to the arrest of three Boko Haram/ISWAP members.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one of them had previously gathered intelligence on troops' locations and activities.

"The terrorist further confessed to participating in a recent attack where they suffered heavy casualties. All the arrested persons are currently in custody for further investigation. In another development, troops of OPHK operating in Mainok market arrested three terrorist logistics suppliers and recovered livestock, mobile phones and cash, further weakening the supply chain supporting terrorist operations.

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"Additionally, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying terrorist elements in Yobe State. Two of the occupants were identified with gunshot wounds linked to earlier engagements with troops.

"The BHT/ISWAP members, along with recovered communication devices, are in custody for further investigation. Further operations across the theatre led to the arrest of BHT/ISWAP informants and collaborators attempting to cross into neighbouring areas, as well as the apprehension of a foreign national at a checkpoint under suspicious circumstances.

"Meanwhile, troops of OPHK have maintained aggressive operations within the Area of Responsibility, effectively denying criminal elements freedom of action. All operations were conducted without incident, while troops' morale and combat efficiency remain high.

"The Military High Command commends the troops for their resilience, vigilance and utmost professionalism, urging them to sustain the momentum in ongoing operations in the security and economic interest of the North East region," Uba explained.