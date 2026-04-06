Nigeria: Troops Foil Kaduna Church Attack, Rescue 31 Abducted Worshippers

5 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna -- Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled a terrorist attack and rescued 31 worshippers abducted during an Easter service in Ariko Village, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The swift military response followed a distress call reporting that gunmen had invaded an ECWA Church in the community and whisked away several congregants during the service.

Military sources said troops immediately mobilised to the scene and, with support from local residents, pursued the fleeing attackers into nearby areas.

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"In the course of the operation, troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a fierce firefight. The superior firepower of the troops overwhelmed the criminals, forcing them to abandon 31 hostages," the source disclosed.

Among those rescued was one injured victim, who is currently receiving medical attention.

However, the operation recorded casualties, as troops recovered the remains of five victims killed by the attackers before their intervention.

Security sources added that the fleeing terrorists appeared to have suffered significant losses, with bloodstains seen along their escape routes, indicating possible casualties.

Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to track down the assailants, with a view to rescuing any remaining captives and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, additional troops have been deployed to the area to reinforce security, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing operations.

The attack, which occurred during Easter celebrations, had initially thrown the Ariko community into panic before the swift military intervention restored calm.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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