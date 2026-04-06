Nigeria: Tinubu Ramps Up Global Fight to Crush Insecurity - Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Sunday said that President Bola Tinubu is intensifying regional and international partnerships to eradicate insecurity across Nigeria.

The Minister revealed this to journalists after meeting the President in Lagos.

Idris highlighted Tinubu's outreach to neighbours and global allies to combat Sahel threats, such as terrorism, which cross borders.

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He explained that the recent talks with the Chadian President, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno and consultations with the US, EU, and UK, signal a unified push for peace.

"It is very significant because we are fighting terrorism. Terrorism has no borders... it is almost impossible for Nigeria to act alone," the minister said, emphasising regional cooperation as key.

The Minister said security talks continued through Easter--a "working Easter" for Tinubu after his visit to Jos.

"He just came back from Jos, and security is uppermost in his mind. He keeps talking and discussing with the security agencies on how we can find a lasting solution... in collaboration with our regional and international partners," Idris added.

He further stated that the President is also addressing Nigerians' concerns, especially those raised by the media in recent executive meetings.

"Mr. President has the media industry in mind... a number of issues were raised, and Mr. President is looking at them dispassionately. He has asked me for my input and is going to take the final decision on how he can help the media to do its work better," Idris noted.

Tinubu directed Idris to reassure citizens that their input matters. "Mr President is listening. He is a keen watcher of events... and he has asked Nigerians to come together, reflect and be more patriotic as he works to ensure that issues of security are resolved once and for all," he said.

On the economy, Idris cited growing global praise for reforms: "Everybody is seeing that the reforms are actually working... Nigeria is finding its place in the comity of nations once again."

Meanwhile, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on Sunday, visited Tinubu's Lagos residence for Eid-el-Fitr homage and birthday wishes--a cherished tradition.

Describing the visit as routine, he said: "I also took the opportunity to extend birthday wishes to His Excellency... I offered my prayers for good health, long life, wisdom and continued strength as he leads our nation."