Nigeria: Daniel Kanu Defends Abacha-Era Role, Denies Prison Claims, Petitions IGP Over Defamation

Abuja — Abuja-based business man and philanthropist, Daniel Kanu, has said he has no regrets about his activities during the era of former military ruler Sani Abacha, even as he moved to challenge what he described as a defamatory social media post alleging he was once imprisoned.

In a press statement released yesterday, Kanu said his support for Abacha-era initiatives, including Vision 2010, was driven by his belief at the time that they offered meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and national development.

"I make no apologies," he said, adding that his past political involvement should not be "retroactively weaponised through fabricated allegations."

The statement comes in response to a Facebook post by filmmaker Ugezu J. Ugezu, who portrayed Kanu as a former political loyalist, whose fortunes declined after the Abacha government, alleging he was later arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned over financial crimes.

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Kanu firmly denied the claims, describing them as "entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt" to damage his reputation.

He said he has never been arrested, charged, tried or convicted of any criminal offense in Nigeria or elsewhere, and has never served a prison sentence.

While acknowledging that Ugezu may have intended to caution young Nigerians against political sycophancy, Kanu said such a motive does not justify the spread of misinformation or reputational harm. He described the use of his name in that context as "inappropriate" and "demonstrably dishonest."

In March 1998, Daniel Kanu mobilised hundreds of thousands of youths under the Youths Earnestly Ask for Abacha '98 (YEAA) movement, staging what is widely regarded as Nigeria's largest political rally till date, to urge Gen. Sani Abacha to transition to civilian rule. Though critics branded him a military apologist, Kanu maintains he acted in support of Vision 2010's youth focused development agenda.

Kanu said he has filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police, accusing Ugezu of criminal defamation, cyberbullying and cyberstalking. According to him, authorities have acknowledged receipt of the petition and have begun investigations

He added that he is prepared to pursue both civil and criminal proceedings against Ugezu and any other parties involved in circulating the claims, saying the case is not only about personal redress but also about addressing the broader issue of misinformation on digital platforms.

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Beyond the controversy, Kanu highlighted his business and philanthropic activities, describing himself as an entrepreneur with interests in Nigeria and abroad who has invested heavily in youth empowerment, community development and support for vulnerable groups.

He also called on the public to disregard the allegations and urged bloggers and social media users to verify information before publishing. "The digital space must not become a haven for reckless speech," he said, reaffirming his commitment to defend his name and legacy through legal means.